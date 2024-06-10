Sodium Caseinate market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

The global Sodium Caseinate Market size is expected to reach USD 7.70 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sodium caseinate market size was USD 5.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Rising product demand from the food and beverage industry, growing adoption of ready-to-drink beverages and protein enriched drinks, rising consumer awareness in health and wellness and rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Sodium caseinate is a water-soluble salt of casein, a protein found in milk. It is commonly used in the food and beverage industry as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickening agent. Sodium caseinate is known for its high nutritional value, containing essential amino acids, and its excellent functional properties, including emulsification, foaming, and water-binding capabilities. This makes it a valuable ingredient in a variety of products, including dairy-based foods, processed meats, and nutritional supplements. The sodium caseinate market is driven by its broad applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, with key players like Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, and Kerry Group leading the industry.

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Sodium Caseinate market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Sodium Caseinate market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Several factors drive the growth of the sodium caseinate market:

Rising Demand for Protein-Enriched Foods: With increasing consumer awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for protein-enriched foods. Sodium caseinate is an excellent source of high-quality protein, making it a popular ingredient in protein supplements, fortified beverages, and dietary products. This trend is particularly strong in the fitness and wellness sectors, where protein intake is emphasized.

Expanding Processed Food Industry: The processed food industry is a major user of sodium caseinate, leveraging its functional properties to improve texture, shelf life, and stability in products such as cheese, ice cream, and bakery goods. As the global processed food market continues to expand, driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles, the demand for sodium caseinate is expected to grow.

Growing Use in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics: Beyond food and beverages, sodium caseinate is also used in pharmaceuticals as a binder and stabilizer in drug formulations. In the cosmetics industry, it is valued for its moisturizing and film-forming properties. The expanding applications in these sectors contribute to the overall growth of the sodium caseinate market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Farbest Brands, Charotar Casein Company, Avani Food Products, Lactoprot, Duetschland GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Israel Chemicals Limited, Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Agrocomplex, FrieslandCampina DMV., Akola Chemicals, KASKAT Diary, Rovita Gmbh, Supreme Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd., Lactalis Hualing Diary Co. Ltd and The Tatus Co-operative Diary Company

The Global Sodium Caseinate Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Sodium Caseinate Market Segment Insights :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global sodium caseinate market on the basis of grade, distribution, application, end-use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food Grade

Industrial

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Offline

Online

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food additives

Emulsifiers

Free-fat Stabilizers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Sodium Caseinate 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

