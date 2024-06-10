Aseera Award-Winning Supernatural Fiction "Cursed to Live…Again," Casts a Spell on Readers
Author Aseera's novel, “Cursed to Live Again," a 2023 Pencraft Awardee for Best Supernatural Fiction. Set in the Big Easy, it blends love, betrayal, and Voodoo.
Cursed To Live…Again" is a gripping narrative that explores the depths of love, the pain of betrayal, and the eternal struggle against a curse that seeks to claim soul after soul.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Aseera creates an enthralling tale of love, betrayal, and the unseen forces that bind us. "Cursed To Live…Again," is a 2023 Pencraft Award winner for Best Supernatural Fiction. Aseera states, "The novel takes readers deep into the heart of New Orleans' most secretive circles."
— Aseera
The novel opens with Rachel's forbidden love, a passion that exacts a far greater price than she ever imagined. She soon learns that the cost is not merely her own but a curse that reverberates through generations. In a city where magic weaves through the misty air, Rachel's affair with the husband of a Voo Doo priestess unleashes a sequence of events destined to haunt everyone in its wake.
Another notable character from Aseera is Jeanne. Far beyond a simple card reader, she commands a power in her ward that surpasses love potions and tarot. Upon discovering her husband Winfred's infidelity, her vengeance is both swift and profound, delivering a timeless lesson in power.
The author's character, Royce, finds herself ensnared in a surreal legacy inherited from the women in her family, facing a possession that threatens to erase her very essence. With the help of an ally, she confronts her destiny head-on. Yet the question lingers: does her struggle break the curse or unleash it in all its fury?
Author Aseera states, "Cursed To Live…Again" is a gripping narrative that explores the depths of love, the pain of betrayal, and the eternal struggle against a curse that seeks to claim soul after soul." With its recent accolade as the Pencraft Award winner, this novel is poised to captivate readers and leave an indelible mark on the supernatural fiction genre.
Author Aseera is a master storyteller who weaves the supernatural into the fabric of everyday life. With "Cursed To Live…Again," she introduces a fresh voice to the world of supernatural fiction, earning acclaim and a devoted readership.
The book is published through DreamWakeWork Publishing and can be reached via email at Dreamwakeworkpublishing@gmail.com
"Cursed to Live…Again" is available for purchase on Amazon
Cursed To Live...Again - Kindle edition by ASEERA, Author. Literature & Fiction Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.com.
David Hearne
PenCraft Book Awards
+ +1 409-656-4625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook