Motorcycle Seat Market to Reach $76.1 Billion by 2032, Propelled by 6.9% CAGR Growth from 2023

Motorcycle Seat Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Seat: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Motorcycle Seat Market," The motorcycle seat market size was valued at $39.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The motorcycle seat is an important component that influences the whole riding experience, as it offers comfort, support, and control. A well-designed seat can significantly improve rider comfort, especially on lengthy trips. Motorcycle seats come in a range of forms to accommodate different riding styles and preferences. Sport motorcycles, which are noted for their aggressive riding stances, frequently have narrow and curved seats. These seats are meant to improve mobility and allow the user to easily transfer their body weight for better control and stability. Whereas cruiser motorcycles, on the other hand, feature larger, more padded seats. The cruiser bikes are frequently used for lengthy rides, the emphasis is on comfort. The broader seat evenly distributes the rider's weight, decreasing pressure spots and fatigue. Some cruiser motorcycles even include built-in backrests to provide extra support for the rider's lower back.

Furthermore, the adventure bike seat is an essential component for riders seeking thrilling experiences on off-road expeditions. An adventure bike seat is specifically designed to cater to the unique demands of off-road riding and long-distance exploration. These seats are engineered to provide optimum comfort and support for riders who venture on challenging terrains and endure extended hours in the saddle. Adventure bike seats often feature a wider and more padded design compared to other motorcycle seats. This additional cushioning helps absorb vibrations and shocks, reducing fatigue and discomfort during rugged off-road rides. The seats are also typically designed to allow for easy movement and weight shifting, enhancing the rider's control and maneuverability.

As for the material used in motorcycle seats, several options are available. Leather seats can adjust to the rider's body shape over time and are popular for their durability, and aesthetic appeal. The seats need to be protected from protect them from moisture and sunlight and require regular maintenance to keep them in good condition. Vinyl seats offer a more affordable alternative to leather, with similar durability and water resistance. Synthetic materials, such as neoprene or mesh, are also used in some seats, providing breathability and moisture-wicking properties, which are beneficial for riders in hot and humid climates.

Moreover, the factors such as increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, and increased investment by manufacturers in motorcycle industry for superior performance and comfort. However, volatility in the prices of metal and downshift in the sales and production of automobiles hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, incorporation of cutting-edge technology in motorcycles and emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA countries offer untapped growth potential to foster growth are the major factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The trend of motorcycle riding is increasing among youth globally due to the availability of superior quality bikes. Also, the young consumers are very selective about the performance and comfort of motorcycles, which has enabled the motorcycle seat manufacturers to develop comfortable seats for motorcycles. For instance, in June 2021, Torrot Electric Europa S.A. announced the launch of new generation of Motorcycles in the Motocross, Trial, Enduro and Supermotard models. The motorcycles featured a simple and intuitive battery exchange system, without connectors or cables, which allowed the motorcycle to be ready to run again in less than 15 seconds.

Also, in 2020, BMW AG launched the new ACC system. The new BMW Motorrad Active Cruise Control (ACC) is projected to give utmost comfort as well as safety to the rider while riding. Therefore, growth in investment by manufacturers for high performance with enhanced safety and comfort creates ample opportunities for the growth of the motorcycle seats market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the industry has seen a rapid increase in sales across Asian countries due to the increased trend toward owning a motorcycle for daily commute within the city. In addition, companies such as Hero Motocorp., Bajaj Automobiles and others have been offering a wider range of low-cost vehicles which has been preferred by Indians. In addition, motorcycle seat manufacturers supply durable & comfortable seats to these manufacturers to increase their sales. This availability of low-cost motorcycle across Asian and LAMEA countries has created an upsurge in the motorcycle industry across these regions and has positively affected the growth of the motorcycle seat market across the region

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By seat type, the split seat segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By material type, the vinyl seat segment is projected to dominate the global motorcycle seat market in terms of growth rate.

By motorcycle type, the sports motorcycle segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global motorcycle seat market in terms of growth rate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bitchin Seat Company, Corbin-Pacific Inc., HESS, LLC. (Danny Gray Custom Motorcycle Seats), Drag Specialties (LEMANS CORPORATION), Laam Custom Motorcycle Seats, Le Pera Enterprises, Mustang Motorcycle Seats, Saddlemen Motorcycle Seats & Components, Sargent Cycle Products and Granucci seats.