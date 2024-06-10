Press release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Welcomes Gina Wallar, PhD as Chief Business Officer and Judith Vacchino, PhD as VP Global Marketing

PRESS RELEASE - 10/06/2024, 07:00 CEST

Biocartis Welcomes Gina Wallar, PhD as Chief Business Officer and Judith Vacchino, PhD as VP Global Marketing





Mechelen, Belgium 10 June 2024 – Biocartis NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gina Wallar, PhD as Chief Business Officer and Judith Vacchino, PhD as Vice President Global Marketing.

Gina Wallar, PhD as Chief Business Officer: Gina Wallar was appointed as Biocartis’ Chief Business Officer on 15 April 2024 and will be responsible for Biocartis’ business development and partnering initiatives, as well as US commercialization. Dr. Wallar has more than 20 years of experience in the diagnostics industry and combines a scientific background with business acumen and strong commercial leadership.

Dr. Wallar holds a Master’s degree in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Boston University and a PhD in Cancer Epidemiology from UCLA. Previously, Dr. Wallar served as President of Pharma Services Division at NeoGenomics Laboratories (NASDAQ: NEO), a clinical laboratory and pharma services company that is specialized in cancer diagnostic testing. She then moved on to become Senior Vice President and General Manager at Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), a full-service genomic testing company, where she led sales and business development. Dr. Wallar finally served as Chief Commercial Officer at Flagship Biosciences, a spatial biology and biomarker services company, before joining the Biocartis team.

Judith Vacchino, PhD as VP Global Marketing: Judith Vacchino was appointed as Biocartis’ VP Global Marketing on 15 April 2024 and will be leading global marketing, market management and product management. Dr. Vacchino brings more than 20 years of experience in the diagnostics industry to the table, combining her strong scientific knowledge with marketing expertise.

Dr. Vacchino holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Rutgers University and a PhD in Biophysical Chemistry from Stanford University. Before starting at Biocartis, Dr. Vacchino spent nearly 15 years at Genomic Health where she drove the adoption of the Oncotype DX® Breast Recurrence Score to standard of care. After the acquisition of Genomic Health by Exact Sciences, a company specializing in the detection of early-stage cancers, Dr. Vacchino was appointed Senior Director of HCP Marketing for Oncology and Urology products. Most recently, Dr. Vacchino was Senior Director of Product Marketing at GRAIL, a company whose mission it is to detect cancer early, where she led the clinic marketing strategy for Galleri®, the first commercially available multi-cancer early detection test.

Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Gina and Judith to the Biocartis team. With more than four decades of experience in the diagnostics field between the two of them, they arrive at Biocartis with backpacks full of useful skills and incredible know-how that can only make us better positioned to achieve new heights of success. We look forward to leveraging their experience to revolutionize diagnostics and solidify our position in the US market.”

