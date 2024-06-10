Feta Cheese Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2028, Growing at 5.7% CAGR

Feta Cheese Market

Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods and International Cuisines Fuels Market Growth

The diverse applications and rising popularity of feta cheese in various cuisines are driving market expansion, said Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Feta Cheese Market by Source (Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, and Goat Milk), Type (Bulgarian Feta, French Feta, German Feta, and Others), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global feta cheese industry was pegged at $10.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Expansion of quick-service restaurant, increase in popularity, growth in demand for protein-rich food, and rising trend for international cuisine have boosted the growth of the global feta cheese market. However, lack of storage and transport facility hinder the market growth. On the contrary, availability of various options in cheese such as flavor, color, and texture is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Feta cheese is a Greece origin cheese made from either sheep milk or a combination of sheep and goat milk. Traditional feta cheese consists of sheep milk and goat milk in a proposition of 70:30, with specific diet given to the animal. The texture of the cheese is creamy, grainy, and soft with a fat content of 21 g per 100 g. It has a fully flavored salty and tangy taste with nutty, strong aroma to it. The curing time is minimum of three months, and is kept in a briny solution. The texture depends on the aging of the cheese, which can be extremely creamy to crumbly. The texture and flavor slightly vary from region to region, owing to the difference in the diet in farm animals. Feta is used both as a table cheese and as a cooking cheese, and is used in Greek salads, spanakopita, pizza, or pie. It can be eaten raw with olive oil, roasted nuts, and chili pepper.

By source, the sheep milk segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the global feta cheese market, due to its superior quality compared to cow, goat, and buffalo milk. However, the cow milk segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of a variety of cows as well as their milk.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟐𝐂 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖

By distribution channel, the B2C segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to itsuse in various regular dishes . However, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global feta cheese market, owing to surge in demand for various fast foods from the leading food chains such as Burger King, KFC, McDonalds, and Dominos.

📍𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

By region, the global feta cheese market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. Increase in demand from millennial, surge in awareness regarding the benefits of chees, and rise in demand for fresh and ready to eat food with changes in lifestyle drive the growth of the market in this province. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for cheese products such as feta cheese and cheddar cheese in the developing countries.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

✅ Arla Foods amba

✅ Lactalis American Group, Inc.

✅ Fonterra Co-operative Group

✅ Saputo Inc

✅ The Kraft Heinz Company

✅ Dodoni S.A.

✅ Kolios S.A. Mevgal

✅ SADAFCO

✅ Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd.

