Solar Simulator Market is estimated to reach US$400.119 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.03%

The solar simulator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from US$256.601 million in 2022 to US$400.119 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the solar simulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$400.119 million by 2029.
Solar simulators are devices that simulate natural sunlight to evaluate photonic characteristics and address the issue of providing a controlled indoor test facility for solar cell evaluation in laboratory settings. Light sources, power supplies, and filters that modify the beam's output to meet classification requirements make up the solar simulator. Solar simulators are being used more often in manufacturing spaces, for heating, cooling, hot water in homes, and other applications as the demand for green energy grows.
Solar simulators are employed in the development of PV, paints and coatings, UV-protective textiles and fabrics, and other products. OEMs are currently searching for next-generation solar simulators with cutting-edge light sources and control systems that offer flexibility, excellent performance, and cost savings to increase product yields and reduce operating costs, even though solar simulators have long been used in testing and measurement environments. Solar simulators are widely used in high-volume applications, like photovoltaic (PV) panels research and development. It is anticipated that photovoltaic requirements for utility, residential, and non-residential applications will propel the market for solar simulators upward. Additional expansion is provided by the simulator devices, which are also utilized to evaluate the condition and functionality of photovoltaic (PV) panels modules and materials used in manufacturing.
Further, over the years, solar simulator manufacturers have had a lot to benefit from the high demand for renewable energy, most notably solar power. Solar panel testing, certification, development and so on cannot take place without solar simulators as they are fundamental in the whole process of undertaking these activities. In trying to mitigate climate change as well as other environmental concerns, different governments have put in place various strategies including the use of solar photovoltaic systems.
The need for solar panel testing that supports the effectiveness, durability, and performance of the panels under different environmental conditions, has led to increased demand for it.
The solar simulator market, by type, is divided into three types- pulse simulator, flash simulator, and continuous simulator. Since these variations can produce a continuous and constant light output that mimics the characteristics of steady sunlight, the industry saw the highest growth in that segment. There are many different uses for these instruments. Increased stability and compatibility with common testing protocols are a couple of the benefits. This indicates that these simulators comply with the solar device protocol set forth by official agencies. Longer testing periods are appropriate for steady-state solar simulators because of their ability to produce light continuously and without interruption.
The Solar simulator market, by light source, is divided into five types- Quartz Tungsten Halogen Lamps (QHT), Metal Halide Arc Lamps (HMI), Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Xenon Arc Lamps, and others. The xenon arc lamp-based solar simulator is taking the market by storm because it offers the closest spectrum match from any artificial source and has many applications in the solar industry. In addition, xenon arc lamps provide consistent output, a wider range, and technical support—all of which directly affect the type of xenon arc lamp.
The Solar simulator market, by application, is divided into four types- medical research, solar cell testing and research, artificial environment testing, and others. Solar simulation technology seeks to produce a type of luminance similar to that of the sun to provide controlled experimentation areas inside laboratories. A solar simulator is an instrument that imitates sunlight under laboratory conditions. Therefore, in creating, testing, and applying technologies for the good of mankind, it is important to capture this power and source of light- i.e., solar radiation to which every living organism owes its existence.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Solar simulator market during the forecasted period. The demand for solar simulators is expected to be highest in the Asia Pacific region due to rising solar power demand in nations like China, India, and Indonesia as well as regional government policies supporting green energy. In addition to putting more of an emphasis on energy-efficient industries and renewable energy projects, they have passed stringent legislation to cut emissions. Power demand has increased as a result of the growth of commercial and industrial development, and government support for the creation and marketing of solar applications throughout the major countries that are positively enhancing the market landscape for solar simulators.
The research includes several key players from the Solar simulator market, such as Abet Technologies, G2V Optics, Solar Light, TS-Space System, Sciencetech Inc., Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics ltd., Ossila, and Sinseil International.
The market analytics report segments the Solar simulator market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Pulse Simulator
o Flash Simulator
o Continuous Simulator
• By Light Source
o Quartz Tungsten Halogen Lamps (QHT)
o Metal Halide Arc Lamps (HMI)
o Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
o Xenon Arc Lamps
o Others
• By Application
o Medical Research
o Solar Cell Testing and Research
o Artificial Environment Testing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Abet Technologies
• G2V Optics
• Solar Light
• TS-Space System
• Sciencetech Inc.
• Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.
• Ossila
• Sinseil International
