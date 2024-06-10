Land for Maine's Future Public Hearing - Draft Rulemaking Chapter 1 & 2

MAINE, June 17 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 17, 2024

Start Time: 3:00 PM

Location: 19 Elkins Lane, First Floor Large Conference Room #110C and via Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Chapter Number and Rule Title: Chapter 1: Definitions & Chapter 2: Rules of Program Administration

Type of Rule: Routine Technical

PRINCIPAL REASON(S) OR PURPOSE FOR PROPOSING THIS RULE: The proposed rules are in response to directives in Title 5 M.R.S. Chapter 353 6203-A, 6203-B, 6203-C, 6203-E, and 6203-F that grants are or must be made according to rules adopted by the Board. Chapter 1 of these proposed rules defines common LMF Program terminology, Chapter 2 clarifies and standardizes certain procedures in connection with the issuance of Requests for Proposals; the processing of Proposals received in response to those Requests; the award of funds pursuant to 5 M.R.S. 6203-A, 6203-B, 6203-C, 6203-E, and 6203-F and attendant obligations of recipients; and the delegation of certain authority by the Board to LMF staff.

These new rules will clarify the LMF Board's grant-making process, including the Board's obligations as it evaluates applications for funds and applicants' ongoing obligations as a condition of receipt of funds.

BRIEF SUMMARY OF RELEVANT INFORMATION CONSIDERED DURING DEVELOPMENT OF THE RULE (including up to 3 primary sources relied upon) [see 8057-A(1)(E) & 8063-B] In developing these rules, the LMF Board looked to the requirements of Title 5 M.R.S. Chapter 353 6203-A and 6203-E to determine the need for consistent rules for all LMF programs. The Board then used its authority under 5 M.R.S. 6205, coupled with its professional judgment, to propose these rules, balancing the need for clarity with the Board's ability to exercise judgment, all without unduly burdening the application process.

Join on Microsoft Teams

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

LMF Proposed Rules Chapter 1 Definitions (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Laura Graham

Phone: (207) 592-6135