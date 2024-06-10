Cable Conduit Market is estimated to reach US$10.152 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.47%
The cable conduit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from US$6.99 billion in 2022 to US$10.152 billion by 2029.
The cable conduit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from US$6.99 billion in 2022 to US$10.152 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cable conduit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$10.152 billion by 2029.
A cable conduit can be explained as a protective tube that routes electrical wiring all across a building. The cable conduit or electrical conduit is made up of various materials, like metal, fiber, and plastic. These conduits are mostly made rigid, but there are several flexible conduits available for some specific usages in enclosed areas, such as lighting fixtures and water heaters.
A flexible cable conduit is a type of durable tube, which is generally made up of plastics or fibers. This type of cable conduit is generally used in residential or smaller commercial applications. The flexible cable conduits enclose and protect wires from heat, exposure, and liquid damage. These types of cable conduit are also manufactured in a liquid-tight protection material, with water-proof plastic and silicon coating. Similarly, a rigid cable conduct is the most common type of cable conduit available in the global market. These types of cable conduits are made using materials like metals, fibers, and plastics. This type of cable conduit is generally used in residential or commercial buildings and other commercial or infrastructural projects. The rigid cable conduit offers low cost with easy installations, and these are placed along the walls and ceilings of the buildings.
One of the major drivers for the cable conduit market is the increasing infrastructural developments, especially in developing countries like India. According to an article published in InvestIndia in February 2024, India plans to achieve developed nation status by 2047, for which the nation is planning to invest a high amount of its GDP in infrastructural development. In 2024, the nation invested about 3.3% of its GDP towards the development of various infrastructure projects.
The companies operating in the cable conduit industry are constantly introducing new and much more sustainable technologies into the market. For instance, in April 2024 ABB, one of the global leaders in automation and electrification, launched their new and advanced cable protection solution, which is made out of recycled fishnets.
The cable conduit market, based on the product type is segmented into two categories, rigid and flexible. The rigid cable conduit is expected to attain maximum market share in the cable conduit market as it is an efficient and cost-efficient material for cable protection. Generally, large volumes of rigid cable conduits are used globally, as it has applications across multiple industries. This type of cable conduit is mostly used for infrastructural projects, for residential as well as commercial use.
The cable conduit market by industry vertical is segmented into construction, IT & Telecommunication, energy, manufacturing, and others. The construction industry is sure to attain the major share of the cable conduit market in the industry vertical segment, mainly because of the growth in the construction sectors and infrastructural developments all across the globe. Various developed and developing nations globally like India, Taiwan, China, and Saudi Arabia, are investing heavily in their infrastructural developments and are also welcoming foreign players to develop multiple projects in their nations.
Based on geography, the cable conduit market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region for various reasons. In countries like India, China, and Japan, there is a growing initiative from the government for the development of various sectors like IT & Telecommunication, Infrastructure, and Manufacturing. In recent few years, the Asia Pacific region has grown to be the global hub for IT and Telecommunication development all across the world, with investment flowing in from all major players in the industry. Apart from IT and Telecommunication, countries like Vietnam, China, and India also became global manufacturing hubs for multiple industries, like automotive, consumer electronics, and others.
The research includes several key players from the cable conduit market, such as Schneider Electric, Champion Fiberglass, Inc., Atkore International, Legrand, Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell, Dura-Line Holdings, Inc., and ABB.
The market analytics report segments the cable conduit market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Rigid Cable Conduit
o Flexible Cable Conduit
• By Industry Vertical
o Construction
o IT and Telecommunication
o Energy
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Schneider Electric
• Champion Fiberglass, Inc.
• Atkore International
• Legrand
• Eaton Corporation Plc
• Hubbell
• Dura-Line Holdings, Inc
• ABB
