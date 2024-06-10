Bioinsecticides Market to Reach USD 232.14 Million by 2031 Driven by Adoption of Organic Practices of Farming
"Eco-Friendly Pest Control: Exploring the Bioinsecticides Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations for Sustainable Agriculture."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Bioinsecticides Market size at USD 99.35 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 11.2% to reach USD 232.14 million by 2031.
The emergence of the bioinsecticides market represents a paradigm shift in pest management practices. Derived from natural sources like plants, bacteria, fungi, and insects, bioinsecticides offer a safe alternative to traditional chemical pesticides, addressing concerns about environmental and human health impacts. They provide targeted pest control, reduce chemical residues in crops, and minimize harm to non-target organisms, aligning with the growing demand for integrated pest management and sustainable agriculture. Increased consumer awareness of food safety and environmental sustainability has spurred investment in bioinsecticide research, development, and commercialization by farmers, governments, and agribusinesses. Advancements in biotechnology have facilitated the creation of more potent and effective bioinsecticides, contributing to market expansion.
Despite challenges such as limited shelf life and variable efficacy, the global bioinsecticides market has witnessed significant growth, driven by government regulations promoting sustainable agriculture and consumer preferences for organic products. With ongoing research and development efforts, the bioinsecticides market is expected to continue evolving as a vital component of modern pest management and sustainable agricultural practices.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Kilpest India Ltd, Nufarm, Marrone Bio innovations, Novozymes A/S, Biobest Group NV, Som Phytopharma, Valent Bioscience, and other key players are mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
Based on source, the market includes microbials, plants, and others. In 2023, the plants segment accounted for a significant revenue share. These bioinsecticides leverage plants' natural defense mechanisms against insect pests, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic chemical pesticides. They are often less harmful to non-target organisms, have a lower environmental impact, and are suitable for organic farming practices. For instance, limonene, extracted from citrus fruits, acts as a contact insecticide by disrupting insects' waxy cuticle, leading to dehydration and death. Limonene-based products are commonly used in household insect sprays.
By Source
Plants
Microbials
Others
By Crop Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Cereals & Grains
Others
Competitive Insights
Market players in the bioinsecticides industry have been implementing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and geographic expansions. These initiatives are aimed at enriching product portfolios, broadening customer bases, and augmenting market share in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, in February 2023, Vestaron, a leading producer of peptide-based bioinsecticides, unveiled a new addition to its Spear series called Spear® RC. This innovative insecticide targets lepidopteran pests like cotton bollworm, soybean looper, and armyworm in crops such as cotton, soybean, and rice. Field tests have demonstrated Spear® RC's efficacy to be comparable to that of conventional insecticides.
Recent Developments
February 2023: Vestaron launched Spear RC, a peptide-based bioinsecticide targeting lepidopteran pests in crops like rice, soybean, and cotton.
January 2022: Syngenta acquire NemaTrident and UniSpore from Bionema Limited, enhancing their bioinsecticide offerings.
May 2022: UPL Group acquired OptiCHOS, a naturally derived fungicide from BioCHOS in, expanding their NPP portfolio.
May 2022: UPL Limited partnered with AgBiTech, distributing their bioinsecticides like Heligen and Fawligen to enhance their portfolio.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Bioinsecticides Market
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has injected uncertainty into the bioinsecticides market, particularly regarding potential disruptions in the global supply chain. Ukraine, a key producer of natural sources used in bioinsecticides, faces risks of supply shortages and price fluctuations due to any disruptions in production or transportation routes. Moreover, escalating geopolitical tensions may impact trade relationships and regulatory frameworks, adding complexity to market dynamics and potentially affecting investment decisions and consumer confidence. In essence, the conflict poses significant risks that could alter the stability and growth prospects of the bioinsecticides market in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
The North America bioinsecticides market is experiencing remarkable growth attributed to the surge in organic and eco-friendly farming practices, heightened demand for healthy food products, increased research and development efforts for innovative bioinsecticides, and expansion in fruit and vegetable production. Similarly, the Europe bioinsecticides market holds a substantial share, driven by growing awareness, cost-effectiveness, and widespread adoption of eco-friendly farming methods. Additionally, the Asia Pacific bioinsecticides market is poised for significant growth, fueled by the growing reliance on agriculture in countries like India and China, rising awareness about the benefits of bioinsecticide products, and their affordability.
Key Takeaways:
The global bioinsecticides market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand fueled by a broader shift towards sustainable agriculture.
Strategic partnerships, collaborations, product developments and product launches are crucial for securing parts, components, and expertise.
Key players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Kilpest India Ltd, Nufarm and other prominent players.
The North America region will likely maintain its dominance due to surge in organic and eco-friendly farming practices
