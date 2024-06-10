EV Initiative Launches America’s First Community-Owned EV Charging Hub
We're pioneering a community-ownership model, allowing local EV drivers and EV Initiative's members to invest directly and potentially earn dividends once the business is profitable.”HAMILTON, ON, CANADA, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV Initiative Infrastructure (EVII), an EV charging infrastructure developer specializing in property acquisition and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, proudly announces the planned launch of EVII Mission Hills, America’s first community-owned EV charging hub. This $13 million project in Mission Hills, California, represents a groundbreaking step in democratizing access to and ownership of EV charging infrastructure.
"EV adoption is accelerating rapidly, but public charging remains a major bottleneck. "Our new mega-charging hub in Mission Hills will provide the powerful infrastructure required to help with this transition," said Aaron Zeraldo, CEO of EV Initiative Inc. "We're pioneering a community-ownership model, allowing local EV drivers and EV Initiative's members to invest directly and potentially earn dividends once the business is profitable."
Key Features of EVII Mission Hills:
• 15 dual-plug 320kW hyper-fast DC chargers, featuring NACS and CCS plugs to service all EV drivers, totaling 30 charging plugs, making it one of the largest public EV charging locations in Los Angeles.
• Prime location adjacent to I-405, with the off-ramp driving directly into the property, providing a safe place to charge, conveniently located near the Mission Hills LAPD police station.
• 2.5 MWh battery storage system for efficient energy management.
• Automated/Robotic Snack Stop operating 24/7, ensuring convenience for all users.
• 24/7 public access, lighting, security, and digital screens.
EVII Mission Hills is designed not only to provide state-of-the-art charging solutions but also to foster community engagement through a unique investment opportunity. EV drivers, local residents, and members of the EV Initiative network can invest in and co-own the charging infrastructure, land parcel, and operational business, sharing in the economic benefits.
Investment Structure:
• The total raise for the project is $13 million.
• $5 million is allocated for crowdfunding, allowing community investment.
• $8 million is designated for Reg D accredited investors.
• EV Initiative will retain a 30% stake in the entity, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests and dedicated operational oversight to maximize returns for all investors.
• Projected $125,580 in annual revenue per EV Initiative charger.
• Estimated 27% annualized return for equity holders.
• Dividends will be distributed once the business becomes profitable.
With the high adoption rates of electric vehicles in Los Angeles and over half a million vehicles per day, this necessary infrastructure is set to stand the test of time and support California's transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2035. This value creation mechanism enables drivers to profit from their next charge as well as capitalize on California's ambitious electric vehicle goals.
"By allowing community investment, we're democratizing ownership of charging infrastructure," said Warren Navarro, Chief Operating Officer of EV Initiative, Inc. "This co-ownership model aligns incentives and allows EV drivers to share in the economic benefits their charging activity helps create. We are excited to build the future with our community and extend this opportunity to anyone who wants to get involved."
Construction of EVII Mission Hills is targeted to begin in Q3 2024, with completion targeted for Q4 2025. The $5 million community equity round is now open, providing a limited-time opportunity for grassroots ownership.
For more detailed information and to invest, visit issuanceexpress.com/evii-mission
About EV Initiative Infrastructure: EV Initiative Infrastructure (EVII) is an EV charging infrastructure developer specializing in property acquisition and the delivery of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the EV Initiative charging network.
For media inquiries, please contact: Warren Navarro
Chief Operating Officer
Email: warren@evinitiative.com
EV Initiative Infrastructure
32 N Gould St., Sheridan, WY 82801
For more information, visit evinitiative.com or join the community at evinitiative.network
Warren Navarro
EV Initiative
warren@evinitiative.com
