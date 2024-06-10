CFP Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Arden Collection LLC
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFP Group is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Arden Collection LLC, a highly respected and reputable developer in the United States, marking a significant milestone for the company. According to CFP Group, the first joint project under this partnership will be the construction of a state-of-the-art self-storage facility near Orlando, Florida.
At its core, the new self-storage facility is designed to meet the growing demand for storage solutions in the area - and it represents what both companies envision as a fruitful and enduring partnership. Arden Collection's expertise in multifamily property development and CFP Group's proficiency in real estate investment create a synergy that promises to yield impressive results.
Established in 2015, CFP Group has a proven history of curating real estate investment opportunities and servicing its community of busy professionals. With a combined investing experience of over 45 years, CFP Group leverages its extensive network of strategic partners to source secure and profitable real estate projects. The firm prides itself on its boutique nature, allowing for personal attention to each partner.
Likewise, Arden Collection has rapidly grown into a nationally recognized brand, particularly for developing Class-A multifamily properties across the United States. In addition to its core multifamily development business, Arden Collection is engaged in multiple commercial and industrial project in multiple states. Arden, a brand of Arden Collection LLC, exemplifies its commitment to quality and innovation in real estate.
"We are thrilled to partner with Arden Collection LLC,” states Michael Kharlab, Managing Partner at CFP Group. “The company’s track record of delivering beautifully designed rental complexes with a modern aesthetic and unparalleled sophistication aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-yielding real estate opportunities. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will benefit our investors and the communities we serve."
For more information about CFP Group, please visit www.cfpgroup.ca.
About CFP Group
Connect. Profit. Fund. (CFP Group) is a Canadian boutique real estate investment firm focused on providing private investors with high-yielding real estate opportunities. Founded in 2015, CFP Group has participated in multiple multi-million-dollar deals, offering a unique blend of experience and personal attention. The firm’s mission is to demystify real estate investing and provide a pathway for busy professionals to participate passively in lucrative opportunities. With an extensive network of strategic partners and a deep understanding of the real estate market, CFP Group is dedicated to turning potential projects into extraordinary wealth-accumulating ventures.
Michael Kharlab
At its core, the new self-storage facility is designed to meet the growing demand for storage solutions in the area - and it represents what both companies envision as a fruitful and enduring partnership. Arden Collection's expertise in multifamily property development and CFP Group's proficiency in real estate investment create a synergy that promises to yield impressive results.
Established in 2015, CFP Group has a proven history of curating real estate investment opportunities and servicing its community of busy professionals. With a combined investing experience of over 45 years, CFP Group leverages its extensive network of strategic partners to source secure and profitable real estate projects. The firm prides itself on its boutique nature, allowing for personal attention to each partner.
Likewise, Arden Collection has rapidly grown into a nationally recognized brand, particularly for developing Class-A multifamily properties across the United States. In addition to its core multifamily development business, Arden Collection is engaged in multiple commercial and industrial project in multiple states. Arden, a brand of Arden Collection LLC, exemplifies its commitment to quality and innovation in real estate.
"We are thrilled to partner with Arden Collection LLC,” states Michael Kharlab, Managing Partner at CFP Group. “The company’s track record of delivering beautifully designed rental complexes with a modern aesthetic and unparalleled sophistication aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-yielding real estate opportunities. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will benefit our investors and the communities we serve."
For more information about CFP Group, please visit www.cfpgroup.ca.
About CFP Group
Connect. Profit. Fund. (CFP Group) is a Canadian boutique real estate investment firm focused on providing private investors with high-yielding real estate opportunities. Founded in 2015, CFP Group has participated in multiple multi-million-dollar deals, offering a unique blend of experience and personal attention. The firm’s mission is to demystify real estate investing and provide a pathway for busy professionals to participate passively in lucrative opportunities. With an extensive network of strategic partners and a deep understanding of the real estate market, CFP Group is dedicated to turning potential projects into extraordinary wealth-accumulating ventures.
Michael Kharlab
CFP Group
+1 647.243.9390
michael@cfpgroup.ca