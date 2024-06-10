BAIR Unveils TOAT An Innovative Sling Bag for Apple Vision Pro Users

Bair Introduces The Toat Sling Bag With Uncompromising Elegance For The Apple Vision Pro User

Protect Your Investment in Style with Luxurious Materials, Sophisticated Design, and Superior Functionality

The TOAT sling bag is a game-changer for Apple Vision Pro users seeking style and functionality. It's more than an accessory; it's a statement of sophistication and practicality.” — Blair Hasty, CEO of BAIR

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAIR, a leader in innovative tech accessories, announces the launch of TOAT, a meticulously crafted sling bag designed to enhance the Apple Vision Pro experience. TOAT combines luxury, style, and functionality for a seamless user experience.

"The TOAT sling bag is designed to offer style and functionality for Apple Vision Pro users. We aimed to create a product that enhances the user experience and reflects the elegance and innovation of the Apple Vision Pro," said Blair Hasty, CEO of BAIR.

TOAT is a curated combination of style and function designed for the discerning Apple Vision Pro user. The compact and streamlined silhouette ensures effortless access to the battery pack, fully immersing users in the virtual world.

The premium Merino wool felt material offers exceptional comfort and style, while the leather accents add sophistication. This full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather develops a rich patina over time, transforming TOAT into a timeless companion. The machined metal hardware on TOAT demonstrates a commitment to luxury and functionality, with custom-designed buckles and grommets operating precisely. The interior features an ultra-soft red microfiber lining, protecting the Apple Vision Pro battery pack from abrasions.

TOAT is designed for durability and luxury. It safeguards the Apple Vision Pro battery pack while ensuring it remains secure and accessible. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easy to carry, keeping the battery pack within reach for spatial computing on the go.

Features & Benefits:

- High-Grade Materials: Made from premium Merino wool felt, fine leather, machined metal, and soft microfiber fabric.

- Protective Design: Keeps the Apple Vision Pro battery pack safe and secure.

- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go use.

- Hands-Free Convenience: Allows easier use of the Vision Pro without managing the battery pack.

- Ample Storage: Prevents the need to fit the battery pack into full or nonexistent pockets.

- Elegant & Functional: Combines style with practicality.

- Custom Hardware: Machined metal hardware for durability and precision.

- Cord Management: The battery cable is routed through a felt sleeve attached to the shoulder strap, keeping it out of the way.

TOAT is ideal for Apple Vision Pro users who want to keep their external battery pack protected and accessible. It suits VR gamers, developers, and anyone using the Apple Vision Pro headset for extended periods.

BAIR recently launched TAIM, a cable management solution for MacBook power adapters, reinforcing its commitment to innovative and stylish tech accessories. TAIM features a custom Merino wool felt, durable elastic bands, and a bronze-finish machined metal grab tab, exemplifying BAIR's dedication to combining functionality with elegant design. By aligning the design elements of TAIM with BAIR's brand design language, a cohesive and recognizable aesthetic is ensured across the product line.

Pricing and Availability:

- TOAT Sling Bag: Available in Q4 at BAIR Artifacts for $180.

- TAIM Cable Management Solution: Available on Amazon and BAIR’s website for $40.