Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Partners with Capital One Arena - District E for Season 8 Finals

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Capital One Arena - District E to host their Season 8 finals on June 16th, Father's Day. The Season 8 finals will feature a $100,000 prize pool, bringing together the best esports talent in a thrilling showdown.

In addition to this collaboration, UEL is also partnering with ChampsHouse to launch league and athlete-specific clothing lines for fans around the world. This partnership aims to elevate the fan experience and provide unique merchandise that celebrates the spirit of UEL.

Season 9 try-outs are now open, promising an even more spectacular season with a $1,000,000 prize pool, one of the largest in US esports history. Players will enjoy guaranteed salaries up to $2,500 per match ($100,000 per year), free wellness benefits, and more. Interested participants can sign up now on the UEL website at https://ultimateendgamersleague.com.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, expressed his enthusiasm for these exciting developments:

“Our partnership with Capital One Arena - District E is a significant milestone for UEL, as we aim to provide our players and fans with the best possible experience. Hosting our Season 8 finals in such a prestigious venue underscores our commitment to excellence. Additionally, our collaboration with ChampsHouse will bring a new level of engagement and excitement to our community. We are eager to see the incredible talent that Season 9 will bring and are dedicated to supporting our players both on and off the stage.”

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

UEL is a professional esports league with 12 pro esports teams based in the USA. Established in 2019, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused on the top 1% of elite global gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports.