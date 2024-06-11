The Home Loan Arranger, notes more San Diego homeowners using home equity to reduce high interest debt and save monthly
Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger sees San Diego homeowners turning home equity into a monthly savings superpower
With the increasing cost of living, it is important for homeowners to consider all available options to alleviate financial stress”SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, California's premier mortgage broker, says the cost of living has increased. Coupled with higher real estate taxes and homeowners insurance, many homeowners are experiencing significant financial strain. In response, a growing number are leveraging their home equity as a strategic solution. Ruedy has observed a notable rise in San Diego homeowners utilizing their home equity to address high-interest debts, including student loans, HELOCs, second mortgages, and other liabilities. By consolidating their debt into a single, lower payment, these homeowners are potentially saving thousands of dollars each month.
According to Ruedy, the current economic climate has made it difficult for many homeowners to keep up with their financial obligations. "We've seen a lot of homeowners feeling the squeeze from rising costs and stagnant wages," he explains. "But by tapping into their home equity, they are able to pay off high interest debt and lower their monthly payments, providing much needed relief."
The Home Loan Arranger offers a variety of options for homeowners looking to consolidate their debt. Through refinancing or taking out a home equity loan, homeowners can potentially save 1, 2, or even 3 thousand dollars per month. This not only eases the financial burden, but also allows homeowners to have more disposable income for other expenses or savings. With the ability to close cash out refinances in as little as 10 days, The Home Loan Arranger outpaces the majority of mortgage lenders in terms of speed. This is crucial as it allows borrowers to quickly eliminate their high interest debt, resulting in improved financial outcomes.
Ruedy encourages homeowners to explore their options and take advantage of the current lower interest rates. "Consolidating high interest debt into a lower payment can make a significant impact on a homeowner's financial situation," he says. "We are here to help guide them through the process and find the best solution for their individual needs."
With the increasing cost of living, it is important for homeowners to consider all available options to alleviate financial stress. The Home Loan Arranger, under the leadership of Jason Ruedy, is dedicated to helping San Diego homeowners take control of their finances and achieve financial stability through the use of their home equity. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly.
