Midnight Gaming Corporation and Compass Arena Chicago, Complete Transformative Booking Services Agreement

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Gaming Corporation (“Midnight”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Venue Event Booking Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated May 31st, 2024 with Compass Arena, LLC (“Compass”). This agreement gives Midnight a five (5) year exclusive service period to provide esports and gaming events, conventions, and tournaments to Compass.



Compass is a state of the art multi-purpose venue located just outside of Chicago in the city of Willowbrook, Illinois. The venue contains two full size indoor soccer fields, the Compass Café, Fair Play Sports Bar, The Whiskey Bar and a Premiere Lounge. Compass has held major marquee events including Thunder from Down Under and will be hosting both Jump Van Halen Tribute and Queen Nation concerts in the coming weeks. The venue has a capacity of over 3,000 and, with internal Audio Visual, Staging, Lighting, and Seating, is truly an optimal venue for esports and gaming events.

“This agreement really allows Midnight to bring our network of gaming communities to Compass,” says Ken McGraw, CEO of Midnight Gaming. “Compass truly is a World class venue and with everything included it truly is a paradise for any gaming, concert, or convention event. Not only are the venue and assets top of the line but with multiple food and beverage options we have a truly unique offering for anyone looking to host events in the Chicago area.”

As part of the Agreement, Midnight is able to offer use of the venue at rates never before seen in the esports and gaming industry. This includes a no money up front agreement with a focus on revenue sharing to ensure a win win for all involved. Ken continues, “We know how hard it is for event operators to make money with the large up front costs associated with events. By removing this hurdle and risk we not only make Compass more enticing for potential partners but we share in the events success financially giving us more incentive to ensure everything is perfect”

If any event or gaming organizer is interested in hosting an event at Compass they can connect with Spiro Khouri at skhouri@midnightgtv.com.

About Midnight Gaming

Midnight is the technology leader in esports media, connecting brands and advertisers to the esports industry. Midnight Gaming has its roots in competitive esports. That history sharpens is approach in facilitating quality events and activations, that please both gamer and advertiser. Midnight is committed to growing the esports industry from the gamer perspective and increasing the involvement of corporate partners in quality events worldwide.

About Compass Arena

Compass’ goal is to allow the public to come together, network with others, and enjoy sports, dining, gaming, and entertainment under one roof. With a state-of-the-art facility built to accommodate everyone from children to adults, Compass is a unique space that has something to offer for everyone. Compass lives by the motto “Bringing The Public Together Under One Roof, United”.

888-525-0010 kmcgraw@midnightgtv.com