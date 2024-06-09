CHIZ: LONG HISTORY OF COOPERATION SHOULD HELP EASE PH-CHINA TENSION OVER WPS

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has expressed optimism that the West Philippine Sea disputes will be resolved peacefully, owing to the long history of cooperation and cultural exchange between the Philippines and China.

"Ang pananaw at tingin ko sa hindi pagkakaunawaan at hidwaan sa pagitan ng China at Pilipinas ay isang tuldok lamang sa mahabang kasaysayan na pinagdaanan natin at sa mahabang kasaysayan pa sa hinaharap natin. Sa ibang salita, lilipas at malalampasan natin ito," Escudero said.

Escudero conveyed this message of hope and optimism during the celebration of the 23rd Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day and the 49th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the Philippines and China last June 7.

The event, hosted by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), was a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations despite ongoing territorial disputes.

In his speech, Escudero underscored the significant role that Filipino-Chinese communities can play in de-escalating tensions and eventually resolving the conflict.

"Para sa akin, ang papel na pwedeng gampanan ng [FFCCCII] at iba't ibang Filipino-Chinese communities ay malaki at malawak," Escudero said, urging them to act as bridges, drawing inspiration from Simon and Garfunkel's famous song "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

"Hiling at dalangin ko na magsilbi kayong tulay 'ika nga sa rumaragasa at tila nagagalit na karagatan na tinatawag nating West Philippine Sea sa pagitan ng bansa natin at bansang Tsina upang sa gayon anumang hindi pagkakaunawaan ay maresolba, anumang hindi pagkakaintindihan ay maisantabi," he added.

Escudero also highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the Philippines and China, saying that these ties should serve as a foundation for resolving current issues in the WPS.

He recalled the historical ties dating back to the 9th century, long before the arrival of Spanish and American colonizers in the Philippines.

"Malalim na ang ugat at kasaysayan sa pagitan ng dalawa nating mga bansa," Escudero pointed out. "[Higit isang] libong taon na ang lumipas na meron tayong ugnayan at relasyon, cultural man o sa ekonomiya, sa pagitan ng dalawa nating mga bansa at wala naman tayong pinag-awayan."

Escudero also discussed the numerous territorial disputes around the world, pointing out that such conflicts do not necessarily lead to war.

"Sa buong mundo sa ngayon, as we speak, merong 150 awayan at bangayan at hindi pagkakaunawaan kaugnay ng teritoryo ... Walang may gusto ng digmaan, walang may gusto na magkasagupaan," he said.

Escudero expressed his belief that mutual respect and dialogue are crucial in overcoming the disputes in the WPS.

He concluded his speech with a prayer for calm and a peaceful resolution in the WPS, expressing optimism that the Philippines and China can overcome the current challenges together.

"Dalangin ko rin, bilang panghuli, na sana anumang init na nangyayari ngayon sa West Philippine Sea ay lumamig, anumang 'di pagkakaunawaan ay humupa, at anumang hamon o pagsubok na haharapin natin sa mga susunod na linggo at buwan kaugnay nito ay malalampasan natin bilang isang bansa, at bilang isang lahi lang," he said.