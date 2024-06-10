Senior Executive Ronald W. Turpin, J.D., CPA, Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Ron has a long history of civic engagement and financial leadership. His commitment to service should be clear and his ability to bring his new knowledge to additional service is enhanced.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ronald W. Turpin, J.D., CPA, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the United States.
Ron is the senior vice president/executive director of the Doden Legacy Office for Ambassador Enterprises, LLC. Before his current role, he served as chief financial officer and head of civic investing for the same company. He has been a senior advisor to the president of the University of Saint Francis, and principal and chief financial officer for Gibson, where he oversaw the ESOP and 401(k) plans for the company. He has experience with Lincoln Financial Group and PwC. Ron earned his J.D. from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and his B.S. in Pre-Law from Indiana State University. Ron is the fourth employee of Ambassador Enterprises to earn the Certificate in Risk Governance®.
“Ron has a long history of civic engagement and financial leadership," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "As part of the Ambassador Enterprises LLC leadership team, his commitment to service should be clear and his ability to bring his new knowledge to additional service is enhanced."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I am thankful to have an organization like the DCRO Institute provide such a great service as this risk governance training,” said Mr. Turpin. “Business today is complex, and the risks that we face are greater than ever. Being aware of the risks and how to better prepare for them is crucial to effective governance.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
