Trumbug Revolutionizes the Billion Dollar Pest Control Industry with Innovative Subscription Service

Trumbug, a provider of innovative DIY pest control solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new subscription service. This is set to disrupt the $24 billion pest control industry by offering professional-grade protection at a significantly lower price. By transforming the traditional model into an efficient, cost-effective subscription service, Trumbug aims to provide homeowners with a more affordable and convenient solution to pest control.



“Our mission at Trumbug is to make high-quality pest control accessible and affordable for everyone. We understand the frustrations homeowners face with expensive and often unreliable pest control services. With Trumbug, we provide an option that’s not only effective but also easy to use and safe for families and pets,” says Trumbug Co-founder, James Schoen.



The average American pays between *$400 to $950 annually for general pest control services. This price can get higher for targeted pest control treatments. A significant portion of this cost is allocated to sales commissions, technician salaries, and overhead expenses. These costs cover the fleets of vehicles, gasoline, and equipment required by pest control companies. Conversely, DIY pest control options cost Americans between $50 to $200 annually, depending on the products used. However, these DIY solutions often lack the effectiveness and professional guidance necessary to manage pests thoroughly.



Trumbug bridges this gap by offering substantial cost savings over both traditional and DIY pest control methods. By eliminating overhead expenses such as sales commissions and technician salaries, Trumbug can deliver professional-grade pest control solutions at a fraction of the price. Their subscription service, starting at just $11 per month, provides a cost-effective, tailored approach to pest management. In addition, Trumbug offers contract-free service, allowing easy and hassle-free subscription cancellations at any time.



The setup process is remarkably straightforward. It requires customers to answer just three quick questions about their climate and local pest issues. Based on this information, Trumbug creates a customized plan designed to target the pests common in each subscriber’s area.



Once the kit arrives, users simply apply the products according to the instructions provided. The application process is designed to be user-friendly, taking only 10 to 15 minutes to complete. For busy homeowners, this efficiency is a game-changer, allowing them to maintain a pest-free home without dedicating significant time or effort.



Moreover, Trumbug’s products are safe for both children and pets.



The team collaborated with industry-leading manufacturers and renowned entomologists to ensure the highest quality and safety standards for their products. Trumbug incorporates botanical derivatives in its product offerings to provide powerful pest control without compromising safety or environmental responsibility. The pesticides included in each kit are effective against over 130 common household pests, including ants, roaches, spiders, ticks, and even scorpions.



Also, to prevent resistance and maximize effectiveness, Trumbug rotates through different pesticides each quarter. These are accompanied by an EPA-approved label with comprehensive safety information and application instructions. These professional-grade solutions guarantee that customers receive reliable pest control they can trust to protect their homes and loved ones.



Early adopters of Trumbug’s subscription service have already shared positive feedback, highlighting the convenience, effectiveness, and affordability of the service. As it gains momentum, Trumbug is expected to attract more homeowners seeking a reliable and cost-effective alternative to traditional pest control methods. The company aims to expand its reach and continue enhancing its offerings based on customer feedback. It is committed to ongoing research and development to ensure its products remain at the forefront of pest control technology.



Trumbug’s subscription service not only makes pest control more accessible but also challenges the established market leaders by offering a smarter, more economical alternative. With its emphasis on affordability, convenience, and safety, Trumbug is redefining how homeowners manage pest problems, setting a new standard in the industry.



For more information about Trumbug and to subscribe to their pest control service, please visit https://trumbug.com.



About Trumbug

Trumbug is a company dedicated to making professional-grade pest management accessible and affordable for all. The company derives its name from the Middle English word “trum,” meaning strong, secure, or safeguarded, reflecting its mission to provide robust and reliable pest control. By eliminating the high costs associated with traditional pest control services, Trumbug is leading the charge in disrupting the pest control industry, empowering homeowners to manage pest problems effectively without breaking the bank.



