Navia Robotics Unveils Kebbi, an Engaging Humanoid Robot to Inspire the Next Generation of STEM Learners

Kebbi's Advanced AI and Friendly Design Aim to Spark Curiosity and Learning for Kids Across the Country
Navia Robotics, a leader in advanced robotics and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Kebbi, an engaging new humanoid teaching robot designed to help children learn STEM concepts through interactive conversation and hands-on activities. With its friendly persona, expressive gestures, and advanced language capabilities powered by GPT, Kebbi aims to spark curiosity and make learning fun for kids.
"We're thrilled to introduce Kebbi as an innovative tool to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators," said Peter Kim, Chief Technology Officer at Navia Robotics. "From an early age, children are naturally inquisitive, constantly asking questions about the world around them. Kebbi was thoughtfully designed to nurture that innate curiosity and encourage exploration across STEM disciplines through its unique blend of AI, robotics, and educational content."
With a height of just over a foot and cheerful, cartoon-inspired looks, Kebbi is sized perfectly for interaction with elementary-aged children right up to full grown adults. Its humanoid robot form, with animated eyes and movable appendages, creates an engaging physical presence. And with Nuwa Robotics's cutting-edge GPT technology under the hood, Kebbi can understand and communicate with clear, context-aware dialogue to cultivate conceptual learning.
For instance, Kebbi can guide students through fun, hands-on STEM activities adapted from established curricula – like creating paper circuits, building engineering prototypes, or conducting science experiments. Using its advanced conversational skills, the robot provides clear instructions, answers follow-up questions, defines new vocabulary words, and affirms children's progress along the way.
"One of Kebbi's key strengths is making abstract concepts feel tangible and relevant for young learners," said Kim. "Our goal is for Kebbi to serve as an engaging, knowledgeable tutor and cheerleader, helping kids connect lessons to their interests and life experiences."
In addition to hosting activities, Kebbi is primed for open-ended discussion of STEM topics at a range of levels from preschool to middle school. The robot can break down complex subjects into understandable language, using allegories and real-world examples to illustrate key ideas. As children pose questions, Kebbi continues the conversation by asking thought-provoking follow-ups to spur critical thinking.
Safety has been a critical priority throughout Kebbi's design process. Navia has focused extensive efforts on developing secure AI systems with robust filters for appropriate dialogue. Kebbi also has encoded ethical principles that prevent the robot from causing harm.
"We want children to see Kebbi as a friendly, knowledgeable companion that supports and enables their curiosity in a dependable, ethically-sound way," noted Kim. "Our hope is for Kebbi to become a trusted tool for teachers and parents to kindle students' passion for STEM from an early age."
Beginning this fall, Navia Robotics will partner with select schools and learning centers across the country to pilot Kebbi-based curriculum and evaluate the robot's impact on student engagement and comprehension. The company plans for Kebbi to become widely available for educational programs in 2025.
About Navia Robotics
Navia Robotics is a leading provider of robotics solutions specifically designed for the logistics industry. The company's cobots, delivery robots, and cleaning robots are built to enhance safety, optimize workflows, and empower logistics teams. Navia Robotics is committed to developing cutting-edge robotics technology that drives innovation and success in the logistics sector.
