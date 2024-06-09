Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Echelon

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, June 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 9, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Echelon

OKX Wallet is excited to announce that it has added support for Echelon, a groundbreaking gaming ecosystem that revolutionizes game economies for players and builders. Echelon assists game development studios and projects in integrating blockchain features and token incentives into games, creating new opportunities for player engagement and rewards. This integration allows the OKX Wallet Web3 community to seamlessly interact with Echelon's ecosystem, starting with Parallel TCG, the first game to leverage Echelon's tools.

The integration of Echelon with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX Wallet users. They can now participate in the Parallel TCG, a free-to-play digital trading card game that uses PRIME, an Ethereum token, to power unique in-game functions and companion apps. OKX Wallet users can win PRIME through gameplay or acquire it by creating these functions and apps, opening up new avenues for earning and engagement within the gaming ecosystem.

OKX Wallet remains committed to expanding its support for innovative Web3 projects, providing its users with a comprehensive and user-friendly experience across various sectors, including gaming.

