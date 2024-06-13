Jason Ruedy, of The Home Loan Arranger, Predicts Lower Mortgage Rates in 2025 and Urges Homeowners to Take Action Now
While it may be tempting to wait for lower rates, it's important to consider the overall financial impact”DENVER , COLORADO , USA , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ruedy, also known as the "Cash Out Refinance King" and President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger, sees many homeowners struggling to manage their debt on a monthly basis. However, because mortgage rates are higher right now, they are not exercising a cash-out refinance to consolidate their debt as they think we will see lower mortgage rates in 2024. Ruedy doesn't feel we will see lower mortgage rates in 2024, but in 2025. Ruedy believes now is the time to consolidate debt and look for lower rates in 2025.
According to Ruedy, who has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, mortgage rates are not likely to improve in 2024 as many homeowners are hoping. In fact, he predicts that we will see lower rates in 2025 instead. This prediction is based on current economic trends and the Federal Reserve's recent decision to keep interest rates higher.
Ruedy believes that now is the time for homeowners to take action and consolidate their debt to save money. He urges homeowners to consider refinancing now instead of waiting for 2025 when rates may be lower but could also come with other financial challenges. By consolidating their debt now, homeowners can take advantage of the current lower rates and potentially save 1,2 or 3 thousand per month. Then, consider refinancing your loan in 2025 when rates are lower, allowing you to reduce your monthly payment even further.
"Timing is crucial when it comes to refinancing," says Ruedy. "While it may be tempting to wait for lower rates, it's important to consider the overall financial impact. By consolidating now, homeowners can secure a lower rate and potentially save thousands of dollars over the life of their mortgage."
Ruedy's advice comes at a time when many homeowners are struggling to make ends meet and are looking for ways to save money. With his extensive experience and expertise in the mortgage industry, Ruedy's prediction and advice should be taken seriously by homeowners who are considering refinancing. For more information and to speak with Jason Ruedy, visit The Home Loan Arranger's website or contact their office directly.
