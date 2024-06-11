UBX Cloud, Inc. Announces Ian Model as New Chief Operating Officer
The appointment marks a strategic step towards enhancing operational excellence and cybersecurity readiness for the cloud services provider
As we look toward the future, Ian’s vision for operational efficiency and his cybersecurity acumen are exactly what UBX Cloud needs to thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBX Cloud, Inc., the Detroit-based innovator in cloud computing services for over 16 years, today announced the promotion of Ian Model from Director of Operations to Chief Operating Officer, which became effective on June 3, 2024. This transition comes as UBX Cloud continues to strengthen its operations and expand its global reach in providing cutting-edge technological solutions.
— Steven Panovski
Ian Model, a Lawrence Technological University alumnus with a degree in computer science, has a robust background in technology and management. His career began at a Michigan-based managed service provider, where he honed his skills across various IT domains. Over the past three years at UBX Cloud, Model has been instrumental in redefining the company’s operational strategies, significantly enhancing service delivery, transparency, and compliance protocols.
“As we look toward the future, Ian’s vision for operational efficiency and his cybersecurity acumen are exactly what UBX Cloud needs to thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape,” said Steven Panovski, President and CEO of UBX Cloud. “His promotion is not just a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and deep understanding of our business but also aligns perfectly with our core values and mission.”
Under Model’s leadership as Director of Operations, UBX Cloud has seen substantial improvements in service delivery times, customer satisfaction, and cyber readiness—critical factors in the competitive cloud services market. His strategic approach has fostered a culture of cooperation and knowledge sharing among the staff, enhancing overall organizational effectiveness and client relations.
“I am truly honored to step into the role of COO at UBX Cloud,” said Model. “This company has not only been a place of growth and professional development for me but also a platform where I could contribute to transformative changes. I look forward to leading our talented team towards new heights of innovation and operational excellence.”
Model’s commitment to operational excellence and his proactive approach to problem-solving have earned him broad respect within the industry. His ability to synergize with team members and clients alike ensures that UBX Cloud remains at the forefront of the technology sector.
With Model at the helm, UBX Cloud is set to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in cloud services while enhancing its cybersecurity frameworks to meet the challenges of the digital age.
For more information about UBX Cloud, visit ubxcloud.com.
About UBX Cloud, Inc.
UBX Cloud, Inc. is a premier provider of cloud services, specializing in comprehensive IT solutions that include managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance support. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Detroit, UBX Cloud has consistently delivered high-quality, reliable, and secure services to clients worldwide, driving innovation and excellence in the cloud computing industry.
Dana Trysh
UBX Cloud
+1 888-509-2568
Dana.Trysh@ubxcloud.com