Royalton Barracks // Violation of APO & Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 8, 2024 at approximately 0838 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: William L. White
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of William L. White violating a Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed White had attempted to contact the protected person on the Relief from Abuse Order multiple times and was present at their address. While being placed under arrest, White resisted Troopers. On June 8, 2024, White was taken into custody, processed at the Royalton Barracks and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to later appear in the Windsor County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, SSCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.