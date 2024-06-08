Submit Release
News Search

There were 187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,925 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // Violation of APO & Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2002520


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Arrato                   


STATION:  Royalton


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: June 8, 2024 at approximately 0838 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Rd, Bethel


VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Resisting Arrest


 


ACCUSED: William L. White                                               


AGE: 37


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT


 


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of


sexual assault or domestic violence.)



 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of William L. White violating a Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed White had attempted to contact the protected person on the Relief from Abuse Order multiple times and was present at their address. While being placed under arrest, White resisted Troopers. On June 8, 2024, White was taken into custody, processed at the Royalton Barracks and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to later appear in the Windsor County Superior Court.


 


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE/TIME:   06/10/2024 @ 1230 hours         


COURT: Windsor County Superior Court


LODGED - LOCATION:  Yes, SSCF


BAIL: $500


MUG SHOT: INCLUDED


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // Violation of APO & Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more