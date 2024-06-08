Royalton Barracks // Violation of APO & Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2002520





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: June 8, 2024 at approximately 0838 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Rd, Bethel





VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Resisting Arrest









ACCUSED: William L. White





AGE: 37





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT









VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of





sexual assault or domestic violence.)









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of William L. White violating a Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed White had attempted to contact the protected person on the Relief from Abuse Order multiple times and was present at their address. While being placed under arrest, White resisted Troopers. On June 8, 2024, White was taken into custody, processed at the Royalton Barracks and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to later appear in the Windsor County Superior Court.









COURT ACTION: Y





COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 @ 1230 hours





COURT: Windsor County Superior Court





LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, SSCF





BAIL: $500





MUG SHOT: INCLUDED









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.