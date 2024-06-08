HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS OMAHA A NEW WAY TO CONNECT PEOPLE THROUGH ART
David and Joann Triplett look forward to welcoming customers to their new Hawaii Fluid Art studio in Omaha, Nebraska
Offering Unique Art Experiences for All Ages and AbilitiesOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new studio in Omaha, Nebraska.
WHERE: 715 N. 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154
WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 2024, from 3:00pm-7:00pm
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Joann Triplett| joann@hawaiifluidart.com & David Triplett | davidtriplett@hawaiifluidart.com | (402) 953-8541
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open six days a week (Tuesday - Sunday, with Mondays available for larger events), Hawaii Fluid Art, Omaha offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, patch party and mosaic resin frames.
Grand opening festivities will include live music, free refreshments and giveaways, including fluid art parties, resin tumblers and wine glasses. The West Omaha Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand to host Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting events on June 19th.
” We are so excited to bring this incredible concept to the Omaha community. We believe creating art should be enjoyed by everyone. We love that Hawaii Fluid Art provides anyone who wants an opportunity to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece of art they’ll be proud of, regardless of age or ability,” said the Tripletts.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at omaha.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind
creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL, Geneva, IL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Omaha, NE; Salt Lake City, UT and Branson, MO.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
