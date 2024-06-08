Winners Announced in DNREC’s Haiku Poetry Contest
Poets Celebrate Ocean Month By Describing ‘What I Love About the Ocean’
Scott Walls of Greenwood earned first place in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Ocean Month haiku poetry contest in the adult division.
Spencer Rapson of Bear earned first place in the youth division.
June is Ocean Month and today is World Ocean Day. To highlight the importance of preserving and protecting our ocean, DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy partnered with libraries in each of the counties and challenged Delawareans to create a haiku highlighting “What I Love About the Ocean.”
A combined 56 entries were received in the adult (ages 19 and above) and youth (ages 5 through 18) categories.
“The range of expression captured in the entries demonstrates the many ways that Delawareans connect to the ocean, and highlights why it is so important to protect and preserve this valuable resource,” said Kristi Lieske, Ocean Planner in DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy.
Selected poems will be displayed in the following participating libraries throughout the state during Ocean Month in June:
- Route 9 Library and Innovation Center
- Appoquinimink Library
- Dover Public Library
- Georgetown Public Library
- Lewes Public Library
Winning haikus will also be displayed at the Delaware State Fair.
Winners in the adult category and their haiku were:
First place: Scott Walls, Greenwood
Whale carcass plunges
Boon to the abyssal plain
Blooming reef of bones
Second place: Jo-Ann Baca, Lewes
Sparkling, spraying waves
sprinkle wingspread gulls above
kissing sand and sky
Third place: Diana Hay, Milton
Pirates buried gold
Where I now search for sea glass:
Treasure in the sand
Winners in the youth category and their haiku were:
First place: Spencer Rapson, Bear
Dark forest of kelp
Life is hidden all around
A shadow swims by
Second place: Anwesha Kumari, Bear
Pristine clear waters,
Rise idyllic, senseful peace;
Thrash mercilessly
Third place: Theodore Rapson, Bear
A fin breaks the waves
Dolphins jump out of water
Diving back to dark
The winning poem and poet in each age group category will be featured in an Outdoor Delaware online article. Additionally, each 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner will receive a DNREC prize pack.
About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.
Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov
###