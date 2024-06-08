TidyTask Chore Outsourcing Platform Launching this Month in Lone Tree, Colorado and Douglas County

TidyTask Lone Tree Franchise Owners Brad Mallmann and Madi Decker. TidyTask is a unique chore-outsourcing platform coming soon to Lone Tree and Douglas County, Colorado.

The tech-driven residential and commercial cleaning company will be operating in Douglas County as TidyTask Lone Tree, officially opening on June 10th.

We are incredibly excited to embark on this entrepreneurial journey together and to have the opportunity to create jobs for some absolutely incredible human beings while serving our community...” — Brad Mallmann, Franchise Owner of TidyTask Lone Tree