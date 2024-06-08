TidyTask Chore Outsourcing Platform Launching this Month in Lone Tree, Colorado and Douglas County
TidyTask is a unique chore-outsourcing platform coming soon to Lone Tree and Douglas County, Colorado.
The tech-driven residential and commercial cleaning company will be operating in Douglas County as TidyTask Lone Tree, officially opening on June 10th.
We are incredibly excited to embark on this entrepreneurial journey together and to have the opportunity to create jobs for some absolutely incredible human beings while serving our community...”LONE TREE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based chore-outsourcing platform, TidyTask, has just announced its second franchise territory will be open for business on June 10th, offering its services to Douglas County as TidyTask Lone Tree. The newest location is owned by franchisees Brad Mallmann and Madi Decker.
— Brad Mallmann, Franchise Owner of TidyTask Lone Tree
“Brad and Madi are a huge addition to the TidyTask team. They are talented, incredibly smart, and have a passion for people that their customers in Lone Tree will certainly feel,” remarked Carl Dupper, founder and owner of the brand. “It has already been a joy to work with them, and I am so excited for the future we get to build together. There is no doubt in my mind that they will positively affect the lives of thousands of Douglas County families by saving them from hundreds of thousands of hours of cleaning.”
The new franchise team hails from Wisconsin and Ohio originally, relocating recently from Phoenix to Colorado. Newly engaged, the duo brings a tangible excitement, a sturdy work ethic, and a commitment to excellence to the new TidyTask location, each drawing from their respective backgrounds to engage the community and bring outsourced cleaning to the next level. Madi draws from her background of sales, interior design, and commercial safety services, and Brad brings experience in recruiting, real estate, and his nonprofit soccer foundation for at-risk teens. Together, the team boasts an unstoppable entrepreneurial passion for serving the community and helping families throughout their service area in Douglas County.
“Madi and I have been searching to purchase a small business or franchise for the past 18 months. After doing due diligence on over 15 businesses and 24 franchises, we finally found the diamond in the rough we have been searching for in TidyTask,” Mallmann commented. “With the tech platforms, operational systems, and reputation for quality and responsiveness Carl and his team have put in place thus far, Madi and I are confident that we, along with our most important team members, our TidyBosses (Cleaners), will hit the ground running and set a new standard for the cleaning industry in the Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Parker, Castle Pines, and Castle Rock areas. We are incredibly excited to embark on this entrepreneurial journey together and to have the opportunity to create jobs for some absolutely incredible human beings while serving our community by giving them back what matters most in this world... their time.”
Mallmann went on to share his team’s plans to support one family in need every month starting in July.
“Our plan is to soon be partnering with a special needs, non-profit organization in order to provide at least one family in need with a free home cleaning every month” he said.
Residents and business owners will be able to easily access TidyTask’s services through the easy-to-use TidyTask app or the TidyTask website. To get connected with TidyTask, visit www.tidytask.com.
ABOUT TidyTask
TidyTask is a unique chore-delegation platform for commercial and residential clientele to easily outsource cleaning, dry cleaning, and laundry tasks. The brand utilizes proprietary software that makes scheduling simple and easy to manage. To learn more about TidyTask, visit www.tidytask.com or find out more about owning a TidyTask at www
