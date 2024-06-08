Five ways to celebrate World Ocean Day in Canada

OTTAWA, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across Canada today, people are celebrating their connection to the ocean. They are taking part in local festivals, arts, and science activities in honour of World Ocean Day. This is the annual global day for ocean awareness and to promote ocean conservation. It is also the final weekend of Ocean Week Canada 2024.

Here are five ways everyone in Canada can be part of the World Ocean Day celebrations:

Participate in an event. More than 110 Ocean Week Canada events are taking place this weekend in 58 communities from Fogo Island NL, to Cambridge Bay NU, Toronto ON, and Ucluelet, BC. The complete event listing is online at oceanweek.ca Discover the ocean at the movies. Stream movies like Diving into the Darkness with Jill Heinerth, explore the BC Environmental Film Festival catalogue , or watch the Indigenous Water Guardians and Coastal Stories shorts at oceanweek.ca . Explore your connection to the ocean. Trace the flow of water from anywhere in Canada to the ocean using the new Ocean, Freshwater, & Us digital map . Take action. Connect with community science and advocacy groups or protect the ocean from home by choosing an action from the Ocean Week Canada curated action list . Every action makes a difference. Drop the “s” when you say “ocean”. Spread awareness for the global ocean all year long. Say “ocean” to remind others that there is only one interconnected global ocean. Share the campaign video to spread the word.



The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition coordinates Ocean Week Canada in partnership with ten regional hubs and over 250 partner organizations across the country. Learn more at oceanweek.ca or join the conservation online using the hashtags #OceanWeekCanada and #SemainedeloceanCanada.

