Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports BladeSwap

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports BladeSwap DEX

OKX Wallet is excited to announce that it has added support for BladeSwap, a revolutionary 'veDEX' that returns 100% of platform fees to token holders and redirects emissions entirely through its governance structure. BladeSwap focuses on providing a convenient and web2-like experience, allowing users to bundle various actions into single transactions, saving time and gas fees. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly interact with BladeSwap's unique offerings, unlocking new opportunities for efficient trading and enhanced rewards.

The integration of BladeSwap with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX users. They can now participate in a DEX that prioritizes user experience, offering native batch transactions that eliminate the need for multiple approvals, staking, and repeated claims for each reward. This streamlined approach empowers OKX Wallet users to maximize their yields and minimize their time and gas expenditure.

OKX Wallet remains committed to expanding its support for innovative DeFi protocols, providing its users with a comprehensive and user-friendly Web3 experience.

