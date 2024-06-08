Submit Release
World Oceans Day 2024

We don’t have time for “out of sight, out of mind.” Our relationship to the ocean needs to urgently change, and our efforts have only skimmed the surface to date. To motivate widespread momentum for the ocean, we need to awaken new depths.

UN World Oceans Day 2024 will take us on a journey of discovery through the ocean’s vastness, tapping into the wisdom and expertise of global policy-makers, scientists, thought leaders, and artists to expand our perspectives and appreciation for our blue planet, build new foundations for our relationship to the ocean, and ignite a wave of action towards necessary change.

Tune in virtually on 7 June 2024 , as we dive beneath the surface and explore new depths of understanding, compassion, collaboration and commitment to protect the ocean and all it sustains. Tune in for the live broadcasted event from 10AM – 1:30PM EDT on Friday, 7 June. 🌊

UN World Oceans Day 2024 is hosted by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with Oceanic Global.

UN World Oceans Day website: https://unworldoceansday.org/un-world-oceans-day-2024/

United Nations, YouTube, 7 June 2024. Video.

