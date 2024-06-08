Private Mental Health Hospital Brisbane - New Hospital Launched by Avive Health Offers Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation in Brisbane Australia

Brisbane City, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Health has expanded its services, cementing its status as a premier private mental health care provider in Brisbane. The services include treatment for mood and anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and focused care for both developmental and adult trauma. To learn more visit: https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/brisbane

Strategically located in proximity to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and the Herston Quarter health precinct, Avive Health aims to meet the increasing demand for specialised mental health services. The facility is well equipped with 63 single bedrooms, seven group therapy spaces, ten consulting rooms for doctors housed in onsite specialist suites, and a fitness studio dedicated to the physical aspect of recovery and rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for Avive Health stated, “Our mission at Avive Health has always been to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to those in need. With the expansion of our services in Brisbane, we offer a broader range of treatments, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation in Brisbane.”

The services extend from general adult psychiatry and mood and anxiety disorders to trauma including defence, emergency and first responders.. The introduction of programmes targeting substance use disorders and trauma showcases Avive Health’s dedication to confronting the mental health challenges prevalent in the community.

“Understanding the unique needs of our patients and tailoring our services to meet those needs is at the heart of what we do. Our focus on developing trauma-informed care sets us apart in providing essential support to these vulnerable groups," the spokesperson further elaborated.

This expansion of the new mental health hospital in Brisbane comes at a time when there is a growing need for mental health services across Australia. Avive Health’s services ensure that those in search of mental health support in Brisbane have access to superior care, bolstered by the latest technological advancements.

Healthcare professionals considering Avive Health for patients, or people seeking help for themselves or loved ones can fast-track enquiries by directing them to help@avivehealth.com.au. The hospital has an efficient referral pathway ensuring fast and immediate access to clinical teams and psychiatrists. Additional details about Avive Health and its Brisbane services can be found at https://avivehealth.com.au

