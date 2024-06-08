Virgelia Productions Announces Casting Call Miss Latina Global & Mrs. Latina Pageant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgelia Productions, Inc. is excited to announce the casting call for pageant contestants for the highly anticipated 12th Annual Miss and Mrs. Latina Global Pageant. The casting call will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Fairooz Palace, located at 1160 N. Kraemer Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806, from 1 PM to 8 PM. RSVP to attend.
The casting call will also provide workshops on fashion show runway training, pageant training, successful photo shoots preparations & techniques for pageants and models, tips and techniques on finding and closing on sponsors. The speakers of these workshops are expert and experience on these fields.
Virgelia Productions Pageant is looking for women to represent their ancestral country, who are not just beautiful but also confident, talented and passionate about making a difference in the world. Join us on our next casting call and workshop to embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, self enrichment and global exposure.
With over three decades of experience in producing world-class pageants and fashion shows and events, Virgelia Productions can help unleash the full potential and turn dreams into reality!
The Miss Latina Global and Mrs. Latina Global Pageant celebrates the beauty, talent and cultural heritage of the Latin culture.
CASTING CALL DETAILS:
DATE: Sunday, July 28, 2024
Time: 1 PM to 8 PM
Location: Fairooz Palace
Address: 1160 N. Kraemer Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806
CONTACT:
Virgelia Productions Inc.
TEXT / whatsapp 1 818-641-7779
EMAIL: virgeliaproductions@yahoo.com
Pageant Event Details:
Pageant Date: November 16, 2024
Venue: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
Address: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Apply today and embark on a journey of a lifetime with the Miss Latina Global Pageant.
Interested participants can apply now by visiting www.VirgeliaProductions.com. For more information, contact Virgelia Productions at 1-800-831-9880 or text 818-641-7779. Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: Instagram: @virgeliaproductions Facebook: VIRGELIA PROD
About Virgelia Productions, Inc.:
Virgelia Productions is a pioneering pageants and fashion show production company, dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment and cultural exchange through its prestigious events and pageants. With a legacy spanning 36 years, Virgelia Productions continues to push the standards for excellence in the pageant & fashion show events industry, providing women, designers and companies with an esteemed platform to showcase their products, services, talents & celebrate their cultural heritage, gain global exposure and expand opportunities to network. For more information visit Virgelia Productions at https://virgeliaproductions.com/
Virgelia Villegas
Virgelia Productions Inc
+1 818-641-7779
