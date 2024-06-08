Virgelia Productions Announces Casting Call for the 36th Annual Miss Asia USA & Mrs. Asia USA Pageant
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgelia Productions, Inc. is excited to announce the casting call for pageant contestants for the highly anticipated 36th Annual Miss & Mrs. Asia USA Pageant. The casting call will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Fairooz Palace, located at 1160 N. Kraemer Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806, from 1 PM to 8 PM. RSVP to attend.
The casting call will also provide workshops on fashion show runway training, pageant training, successful photo shoots preparations & techniques for pageants and models, tips and techniques on finding and closing on sponsors. The speakers of these workshops are expert and experience on these fields.
Virgelia Productions Pageant is looking for women who are not just beautiful but also confident, talented and passionate about making a difference in the world. Join us on our next casting call and workshop to embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, self enrichment and global exposure.
With over three decades of experience in producing world-class pageants and fashion shows and events, Virgelia Productions can help unleash the full potential and turn dreams into reality!
The Miss Asia USA Pageant celebrates the beauty, talent and cultural heritage of Asia globally.
This year's event will feature multiple titles, including:
CASTING CALLS for the Titles:
- Miss Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA
- Miss Asia USA California and Mrs. Asia USA California
- Miss Asia USA International and Mrs. Asia USA International
- Miss Asia Glamour & Mrs. Asia USA Glamour
- Mrs. India USA and Mrs. Global Ambassador, Miss Global Ambassador
CASTING CALL DETAILS:
DATE: Sunday, July 28, 2024
Time: 1 PM to 8 PM
Location: Fairooz Palace
Address: 1160 N. Kraemer Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806
CONTACT:
Virgelia Productions Inc.
TEXT / whatsapp 1 818-641-7779
EMAIL: virgeliaproductions@yahoo.com
Pageant Event Details:
Pageant Date: November 16, 2024
Venue: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
Address: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Apply today and embark on a journey of a lifetime with the Miss Asia USA Pageant.
Interested participants can apply now by visiting www.VirgeliaProductions.com. For more information, contact Virgelia Productions at 1-800-831-9880 or text 818-641-7779. Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: Instagram: @virgeliaproductions Facebook: VIRGELIA PROD
About Virgelia Productions, Inc.:
Virgelia Productions is a pioneering pageants and fashion show production company, dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment and cultural exchange through its prestigious events and pageants. With a legacy spanning 36 years, Virgelia Productions continues to push the standards for excellence in the pageant & fashion show events industry, providing women, designers and companies with an esteemed platform to showcase their products, services, talents & celebrate their cultural heritage, gain global exposure and expand opportunities to network. For more information visit Virgelia Productions at https://virgeliaproductions.com/
Virgelia Villegas
Virgelia Productions Inc
+1 818-641-7779
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube