STATEMENT OF SENATOR PIA S. CAYETANO

I have read news reports on the supposed plans of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) to amend its league rules, which may have an effect on the playing years of transferring student-athletes.

May I remind everyone concerned that Republic Act No. 10676 or the Student-Athletes Protection Act, which I principally authored and sponsored, explicitly protects the playing years of our student-athletes.

I trust that the UAAP Board of Trustees shares my concerns for the welfare of our student-athletes and will not do anything to circumvent the intent of RA 10676.