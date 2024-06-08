Meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crews in Harrison and Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are available in Boone and Marion counties to assist Arkansans with their recovery from the May 24-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

These crews can help impacted residents apply for FEMA assistance and answer questions about specific cases and the types of assistance available. This is a combined effort by the state and FEMA to continue to reach those in need.

Crews are available 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at:

Boone County Government Building and Assessor’s Office

220 N. Arbor Drive

Harrison, AR 72602

Marion County Fairgrounds

513 E. Seawell Ave.

Summit, AR 72677

Residents impacted by the storms in Baxter, Benton, Boone and Marion counties do not have to meet with FEMA in person to apply for assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages – if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents should be prepared to provide the following information when applying with FEMA:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.