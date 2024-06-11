Josef Stetter: Redefining Career Success and Corporate Culture Excellence

About

Robert J. Moore, a seasoned professional, has been prominently featured in Forbes and Disrupt Magazines. He is an internationally awarded bestseller and the Founder of Next Level Coaching. Robert played a key role in achieving the Guinness World Record and Global Recognition Award, impacting numerous lives through his coaching programs. Over the past 15 years, Robert has elevated his High-End Mastermind programs to global recognition, becoming a sought-after teacher for individuals ranging from beginners to experts. He imparts the precise techniques and strategies he employs in his daily business operations. Robert generously shares his high-performance methods with clients, enabling them to replicate his success in a fraction of the time. He firmly believes that every business deserves success in its respective field. Magazines worldwide, national TV programs, and radio shows have conducted interviews with Robert. He has been invited to speak on prestigious stages alongside luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Les Brown, Bob Proctor, Eric Thomas, Douglas Vermeeren, and Armand Morin. In addition to coaching accolades, Robert has earned noteworthy awards, including nine for his 2023 documentary titled "Reinventing Freedom." This documentary chronicles Robert J. Moore's inspirational journey from homelessness and prison to achieving recognition in Forbes. It serves as a testament to his resilience and triumph. Recently April 2024, Robert was awarded the “Legends of Coaching Award" by Forbes Business Awards.