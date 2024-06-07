Tri-City Heating And Cooling Celebrates Over 60 Years Of Excellence

Tri-City Heating and Cooling, a family-owned business, landmarks over sixty years of lega

Milford, Connecticut, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-City Heating and Cooling, a family-owned business that started as a modest appliance repair service in 1963, has successfully evolved to become a powerhouse in the HVAC and plumbing industry. Amanda Root, the current CEO, and a third-generation leader continues the legacy and steers the company toward unprecedented growth.

The roots of this company trace back to Amanda’s grandfather, a skilled appliance repair expert. Recognizing the potential for expansion, he laid the foundation for a business that would grow beyond its initial three-city reach. In the mid-80s, Amanda’s father, Seamus Warakomski, took the reins, passionate to grow the business. He later initiated the company’s foray into heating and air conditioning, broadening its services. Her father wasn't finished there and had no intention of slowing down. Plumbing and generators were added as integral parts of the business. Although handing over the position of CEO, he remains involved in key strategic decisions for the company.

The company's growth trajectory is remarkable. Over the years, the company continues to grow, reaching $5 million in 2008 and hitting the $10 million mark in 2023. Amanda Root envisions scaling the business further, aiming for an impressive $20 million within the next 5 to 7 years.

Tri-City Heating and Cooling is expanding its geographical reach to cover the lower half of Connecticut, and service categories to dominate the market. The company is introducing new services like electrical work as well as developing their commercial division. The addition of the Lifetime Comfort Club (LCC), which gives them priority services, allows the company to reach them no matter the situation, with no emergency fee. Customers also have the option to choose bundled services, reflecting the company's commitment to providing comprehensive whole-home solutions.

Despite the challenges inherent in a family business, Amanda Root takes pride in defying the stereotype – that the third generation often falters. She acknowledges the weight of the responsibility of an industry, where customers rarely call in with joy, but rather when they face broken systems. Amanda's determination is bolstered by a close-knit family unit including both her brother, Seamus Patrick, and her husband, Chris Root. This team is essential to helping her overcome challenges daily and continuing the pursuit of the founder's vision, leading to Tri-City Heating and Cooling's sustained multigenerational success.

Community involvement is a cornerstone of Tri-City Heating and Cooling's business philosophy. Amanda Root emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community by supporting local organizations like Keeping Milford Warm, a heating assistance program for the residents of Milford Connecticut. The company's commitment to supporting the Milford community has not only enriched the lives of its residents but has also proven to be a strategic business decision, garnering reciprocal support.

Amanda reflects on her family’s entrepreneurial journey and the pivotal role community support has played in their success. The commitment to the community is a core value that has propelled the company forward.

“The more we do for our customers and the community, the more we grow and receive support. Our commitment to the family business and the community has been the driving force behind our success,” she states.

The company is set to surpass its current heights, solidifying its position as a leading figure in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Connecticut and beyond.







Media Contact

Name: Rassica Bakane

Email: Info@tricityappliance.com



