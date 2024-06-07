Newcore Gold Files Technical Report for the Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) reports it has filed the technical report supporting the positive results from the independent, updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") completed for the Company’s 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. The PEA was led by Lycopodium Minerals Canada Limited ("Lycopodium") of Toronto, Canada and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana" has an effective date of April 24, 2024 and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



The positive PEA, the results of which were announced on April 25, 2024, provides a base case assessment of developing Enchi as a low capital intensity, open pit, heap leach operation, processing 8.1 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") utilizing contract mining. The PEA incorporated updated costing as well as development work completed on the Project since 2021 including a larger Mineral Resource Estimate completed in 2023, a significant amount of bench-scale and bulk sample metallurgical testwork and an updated environmental and social baseline study. All currencies in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars.

Highlights from the PEA at Enchi

Strong project economics with low capital intensity. At a gold price of $1,850/oz: $586 million pre-tax net present value discounted at 5% ("NPV 5% ") and a 77% pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"), $371 million after-tax NPV 5% and a 58% after-tax IRR. At a gold price of $2,350/oz: $987 million pre-tax NPV 5% and a 127% pre-tax IRR, $632 million after-tax NPV 5% and a 92% after-tax IRR. Initial capital costs estimated at $106 million (including a 20% contingency), with a short after-tax payback of 1.6 years.



Robust production profile with a low-cost structure driven by a technically straightforward, open pit, heap leach operation and low strip ratio. Average annual gold production of 121,839 ounces; peak gold production in year 6 of 155,188 ounces; 1.1 million ounces gold recovered over a 9-year life of mine ("LOM"). LOM strip ratio of 2.67 to 1, mined grade of 0.60 g/t Au and gold recovery of 81.8%. LOM operating costs (1) estimated at $801/oz of gold, cash costs (2) estimated at $934/oz of gold, LOM all-in sustaining costs (AISC) (3) estimated at $1,018/oz of gold.



Economics incorporate significant development work completed since 2021. The PEA incorporated the Mineral Resource Estimate completed in 2023 which reflected the addition of approximately 34,000 metres of Reverse Circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling completed in 2021 and 2022. Significant metallurgical testwork completed to date, highlighting the Project’s amenability to heap leach processing. Advanced metallurgical testwork consists of more than 390 tests including bottle rolls, column tests and two bulk-scale pilot heap tests.

Significant longer-term growth potential from the district-scale exploration opportunity at Enchi. Enchi’s property covers 248 km 2 along a prolific gold belt that hosts multi-million-ounce gold mines. Newcore has identified more than 20 pre-resource targets across the property and with less than 10% of the property explored. The district scale exploration opportunity at Enchi remains largely underexplored and untested. All deposits and targets remain open along strike and at depth, with potential for resource growth in both shallow oxides and within the sulphide mineralization.



Note: All currencies in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. Base case parameters assume a gold price of $1,850/oz. NPV calculated as of the commencement of construction and excludes all pre-construction costs. Cash costs and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures (see cautionary language).

(1) Operating costs consist of mining costs, processing costs and mine site G&A.

(2) Cash costs consist of operating costs plus treatment and refining charges and royalties.

(3) AISC consists of cash costs plus sustaining capital (excluding closure costs).

The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Further detail regarding the PEA for the Project is summarized in the Company’s news release dated April 25, 2024, as well as the technical report which is available on Newcore’s website at newcoregold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

The PEA for the Enchi Gold Project was prepared for Newcore by personnel from Lycopodium and other industry consultants, each of whom is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and considered to be "independent" of the Company under section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Each Qualified Person has reviewed and confirmed that the scientific and technical information in this news release accurately reflects the summaries or extracts of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for which they are responsible.

Lycopodium Mineral Canada Ltd.: Preetham Nayak, P.Eng. (Infrastructure and Project Economics), Ryda Peung, P.Eng. (Metallurgy and Mineral Processing)

Micon International Limited: Kerrine Azougarh, P.Eng. (Mining)

SEMS Exploration: Simon Meadows Smith, P.Eng/P.Geo (Geology and Mineral Resources)



Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved other scientific and technical information contained in this news release for which the independent Qualified Persons who prepared the NI 43-101 Technical Report are not responsible.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 21% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2022 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures in this news release, such as initial capital cost, sustaining capital cost, total capital cost, cash costs and AISC, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these measures used are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.

Cash Costs and Cash Costs per Ounce

Cash costs are reflective of the cost of production. Cash costs reported in the PEA consist of mining costs, processing costs, mine site G&A, treatment and refining charges and royalties. Cash costs per ounce is calculated as cash costs divided by payable gold ounces.

AISC and AISC per Ounce

AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the PEA includes cash costs plus sustaining capital, but excludes closure costs, corporate general and administrative costs and taxes. AISC per ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.