Material Solutions for the Water Management Industry

Widely employed as liner panels in water containment and stormwater management systems, Type 1 PVC sheet is lightweight, durable, and waterproof, and performs well across a wide temperature range.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE), which runs from June 10th to June 13th in Anaheim, California. The AWWA ACE offers water professionals, exhibitors, and students a place to bolster their knowledge with educational workshops, discover the latest products, network with industry leaders, and engage in competitions, all with the aim of supporting the future of clean and safe water.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides the water management industry with reliable materials, including Type 1 PVC sheet. Widely employed as liner panels in water containment and stormwater management systems, Type 1 PVC sheet is lightweight, durable, and waterproof, and performs well across a wide temperature range. Its exceptional resistance to corrosion and chemicals allows it to effectively line the tanks and channels in water treatment facilities to prevent corrosion and leakage that could compromise the treatment process with external contaminants.
Natural High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) offers a resilient and cost-effective solution for water transportation, storage, and management. Known for its great weatherability and excellent resistance to moisture, impacts, abrasion, and chemicals, HDPE is ideal for outdoor water storage tanks and reservoir liners. Its ease of machining and fabrication combined with its excellent set of properties allow for HDPE's use in a wide array of water management applications like reservoir construction, leak detection systems, and irrigation systems.
Polypropylene is an excellent material choice for meeting the demanding requirements of water management applications due to its waterproof properties and resistance to corrosion. Lightweight, low maintenance, and generally cost-effective compared to other materials, polypropylene displays good impact resistance and can handle elevated temperatures. These properties make it a popular material for building water storage tanks as well as the chemical tanks used in water treatment facilities.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with water experts ahead of AWWA ACE to help address the challenges seen in the water and water management sectors. The company remains committed to assisting the water sector in fostering a deeper understanding of the advantages provided by plastics and composite materials. Water professionals aiming to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Type 1 PVC, HDPE, polypropylene, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
