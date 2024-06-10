How To Start A Career As a Medical Assistant in 16 Weeks

Medical Assistant - MedCertify MedCertify Logo

Launch your career as a medical assistant. Explore training options, certification pathways, and job prospects to start your journey in healthcare.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical assistant is a crucial connector within the healthcare system, bridging the gap between administrative functions and clinical care. This multifaceted role involves a diverse array of tasks and responsibilities that contribute to the smooth functioning of healthcare facilities and the delivery of quality patient care.

Online training platforms such as MedCertify, offer Clinical Medical Assistant program that prepares students for NHA’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) and AMCA’s Clinical Medical Assistant Certification (CMAC). This program is designed to equip individuals with the skills needed for a rewarding career in the medical field. With the flexibility to learn at their own pace, students can complete the program in as little as 16 weeks.

Along with certification preparation and job training, MedCertify's staff assists students in entering the workforce through dedicated career support services.

The Role of a Medical Assistant

What Medical Assistants Do

Medical assistants are often the first point of contact for patients, greeting them warmly and efficiently managing their appointments and medical records. In administrative capacities, medical assistants handle tasks such as scheduling, billing, and managing insurance claims, ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare facilities.

In clinical settings, medical assistants assist healthcare providers during examinations and procedures, recording patient medical histories and vital signs, and preparing and administering medications or injections as directed.

Where Medical Assistants Work

According to the National Health Association, medical assistants typically work in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, physician offices, outpatient clinics, urgent care centers, and specialty practices such as dermatology or pediatrics. The work environment for medical assistants can vary depending on the specific setting and the size of the healthcare facility.

Demand for Medical Assistants

The demand for medical assistants is expected to increase by 14 percent from 2022 to 2032, significantly faster than the average for all occupations, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. On average, about 114,600 job openings for medical assistants are projected each year over the decade, many arising from the need to replace workers who change careers or retire from the workforce.

How to Become a Medical Assistant

Medical assistants usually require additional education beyond high school, often in the form of a certificate program. Possessing a nationally recognized certification such as the CCMA can distinguish candidates from others. A Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) is a medical assistant who has achieved certification from the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). Attaining CCMA status signifies that medical assistants have fulfilled rigorous standards, showcasing their excellence in the profession.

What to Expect in the CCMA Certification

The Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, administered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA), is designed to assess a candidate's knowledge and skills necessary to perform the duties of a medical assistant. The exam covers a wide range of topics, including patient care, communication and customer service, medical office management, medical law and ethics, phlebotomy, and EKG monitoring.

MedCertify's dedicated student support services provide career development support to help students enter the workforce with confidence. Upon finishing the course, students have the chance to participate in observation or externship placements with various community partners. Interested individuals can book an appointment with career counselors to learn more about the online medical assistant program offered by MedCertify.