CORDELL & CORDELL ANNOUNCES CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION SEMINAR IN DALLAS

Dallas, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, one of the nation's largest domestic litigation firms, is offering a FREE continuing legal education (CLE) seminar in Dallas for Texas attorneys. For over 20 years, Cordell & Cordell has been providing education to the legal community, and this FREE seminar is set to be an exceptional opportunity for attorneys to enhance their skills and gain valuable industry insight.

The CLE seminar will take place on Friday, June 14th, from 8am to 12pm at The Westin Galleria Dallas. Attendees are advised to check-in at 8am to ensure a prompt start. The seminar will feature Cordell & Cordell attorneys who will cover case law updates, trial tips, and ethical standards. With engaging and informative speakers, attendees will have the chance to earn CLE credits for free.

"We are excited to bring our CLE seminar to Dallas," said Julianne Morgan, Management Partner for Cordell & Cordell. "Our goal is to provide attorneys with the latest legal knowledge and practical insights to help them excel in their practice."

The seminar is open to all attorneys, even those who do not practice in family law. "Highly informative and thought-provoking, even for non-family law attorneys. Great job!" praised a previous attendee from the 2024 St. Louis seminar.

To ensure a smooth experience, attendees are advised to bring chargers for their devices. Cordell & Cordell will provide all necessary paper, writing utensils, and supporting materials digitally. Additionally, a continental breakfast will be provided to all participants.

The CLE seminar is approved for 3.25 hours of credit, including 0.75 hours in ethics. Attorneys can take advantage of this opportunity to sharpen their skills, stay up-to-date with the latest legal developments, and network with fellow professionals.

For more information and to register for the Cordell & Cordell CLE seminar in Dallas, visit CordellCordell.com.

About Cordell and Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a renowned domestic litigation firm that focus on/in men's divorce. Their innovative approach to family law has gained national recognition, with coverage from esteemed outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News.

For more information about Cordell & Cordell and their services, please visit CordellCordell.com.

