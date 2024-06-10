Query Announces Integration with Amazon Security Lake
Query aims to drive faster, deeper search for security data with federated search technology.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Query, the federated search solution for security teams, today announced an integration with Amazon Security Lake, a service that automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. The integration, which will be showcased at the AWS re:Inforce 2024 conference in Philadelphia from June 10-12, makes it easier for security professionals to access, search, and gain insights from data in Amazon Security Lake.
The combination of Query and Amazon Security Lake give customers a security data lake that aggregates, normalizes to the OCSF standard, and optimizes large volumes of disparate log and event data, accessible via a search and analytics interface that will feel familiar to security professionals of any skill level. The Query solution for Amazon Security Lake is immediately available in AWS Marketplace and at www.query.ai.
“Query’s integration with Amazon Security Lake has allowed us to fundamentally change our security operations,” said Troy Wilkinson, Global Chief Information Security Officer for Interpublic Group. “Query gives an easy interface, with no specialized language or additional syntax to learn. We’re increasing the speed of adoption and getting to insights faster.”
Key features of Amazon Security Lake with Query:
- Data remains inside the customer’s data lake, hosted on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).
- The data is immediately usable and normalized to the OCSF standard, providing a unified view of the data.
- No need to know how to write complex search syntax or other data-focused skills, including SQL queries, performance-tuning queries in Amazon Athena, or tracking OCSF version changelogs.
- The result is faster, more effective security investigations, threat hunting, and incident response.
- More flexible and cost-effective data architecture.
- Connect with Amazon Security Lake and other data sources, in minutes.
"Effective security operations require quick access to the right data, in the right format, to understand and act," said Mike Bousquet, Chief Product Officer at Query. "Amazon Security Lake and Query provide a single, unified, and normalized view of searched data, providing the decisioning support necessary for operators to take faster action with confidence.”
To learn more about Amazon Security Lake's integration with Query, please visit: https://www.query.ai/resources/blogs/query-announces-support-for-amazon-security-lake/ or stop by Query’s booth, #404, at AWS re:Inforce 2024.
About Query
Query is the federated search solution for security teams. Query provides security operators with the ability to access, search and draw insights from distributed data no matter where it resides. By making security-relevant distributed data readily available to SecOps professionals, Query provides vastly higher data visibility for investigations, incident response and threat hunting. And by allowing security teams to store data where they wish, Query decouples cost, vendor and platform from security operations performance. Learn more at www.Query.ai.
