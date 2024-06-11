iuvo Announces the Launch of An Enhanced Security and Policy Management Software for Businesses Utilizing Microsoft 365

IT Services, Business Continuity, cloud computing, cybersecurity, DevOps practices, IT Support, virtual CIO, IT vendor, Unified communications, Additional IT.

BOSTON, MA, UNITES STATE, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iuvo, a white-glove, industry veteran in the information technology consulting and Managed Service Provider space, has recently unveiled iuvo Guardian, an infrastructure as code configuration management tool for businesses using Microsoft 365. iuvo Guardian is designed to alleviate the significant lift and the exponential cost of employing Microsoft experts to stay on top of the frequent policy changes and feature updates – ensuring the environment is always using ever-evolving industry best practices.

Key Advantages of Using iuvo Guardian:

-Risk Management: iuvo Guardian ensures continuous enhancement of environments by aligning tenant settings with Microsoft’s latest features and best practices.

-Valuable Insights: To make important, proactive decisions and maintain operational integrity, iuvo Guardian gives consistent visibility into a business’ IT infrastructure.

-Alerts & Notifications: The Microsoft landscape is always changing, and threats mount every day. iuvo Guardian alerts businesses to changes in policies and functions within any Microsoft environment, affording businesses dependable and reliable protection.

-Cost Optimization: iuvo Guardian eliminates the need for in-house experts to monitor and manually update settings in any tenant, significantly reducing a business’ IT workload and associated costs.

-Expert Team: With a Net Promoter Score of 80 and a team boasting an average of 24 years of expertise, iuvo Guardian is a service designed and supported by an expert Microsoft team.

-Easier Compliance: iuvo Guardian complements a larger compliance framework by simplifying documentation and reporting. With automatic visibility into settings, businesses can easily produce evidence of compliance for auditors.

About iuvo: iuvo (https://www.iuvotech.com) has been a provider of IT consulting services since 2007 catering to industries such as Life Sciences, Biotech, Financial Institutions and more. The introduction of iuvo Guardian demonstrates their dedication to delivering future-forward IT solutions.