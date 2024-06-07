Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Filing

Oakland, CA, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ: PPYA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. The Company is working diligently to finalize the financial statements and to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.



Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until August 5, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance.

ABOUT PAPAYA GROWTH OPPORTUNITY CORP. I

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target. The Company is supported by an executive team led by Chief Executive Officer Clay Whitehead, President Alexander Spiro, and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Daniel Rogers.

