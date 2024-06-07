Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 10 – 13, 2024 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time: 10:40 AM EDT

Presenter: Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

