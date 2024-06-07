AllieKits Network, Inc. Announces AllieKits Ascent: An Afternoon of Tea to Elevate Women Entrepreneurs
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllieKits Network, Inc. is pleased to announce the upcoming AllieKits Ascent: "An Afternoon of Tea to Elevate Women Entrepreneurs," a charity event dedicated to celebrating and investing in women entrepreneurship. The event aims to showcase the achievements of women entrepreneurs and raise funds to support the next generation of female leaders.
AllieKits Ascent will take place on August 24, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm PST at Recreation Park 18 Golf Course, Long Beach, CA. Tickets are available at an early bird price of $75 until July 31, 2024. The event highlights will include awards and grants presented to outstanding women entrepreneurs, opportunities to engage with featured entrepreneurs, learn from their experiences, and participate in networking sessions to build a supportive community around women in business.
Attendees will experience live entertainment by songstress Simply Rose and comedian Carly Carr. Guests will be treated to a selection of teas and an assortment of culinary treats curated by private event caterers. Funds raised through philanthropic activities like raffles, silent auctions, and direct donations will support the creation of educational programs, mentorship, and resources for young female leaders in entrepreneurship.
“AllieKits Ascent is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the remarkable journeys of women entrepreneurs and a commitment to invest in the next generation of female leaders,” says Allie Knows, Founder & President of AllieKits Network.
Rosemary Wilson, Secretary of AllieKits Network, adds, “This event embodies our mission to empower young women through creativity and entrepreneurship, providing them with the tools they need to succeed and make a lasting impact.”
“AllieKits Ascent is not merely a fundraising event, it’s a beacon of inspiration and action. Every aspect of the event, from networking to the grant presentations, is designed to embolden young women to envision and create a future that is boundless,” comments Kesha L. Stowe, Treasurer of AllieKits Network.
Businesses and individuals can sponsor the event at various levels and volunteers are also welcome to assist with operations within the organization. Stay updated with event news and announcements by following AllieKits Network on Facebook at facebook.com/alliekitsnetwork and Instagram @alliekitsnetwork.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.alliekitsnetwork.org/events.
About AllieKits Network
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Long Beach, California, AllieKits Network, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening young girls aged 13-24 through creative entrepreneurship and youth advancement programs. AllieKits Network's mission is to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and confidence among young women, particularly those from marginalized communities. AllieKits Network's core programs include the Creative Youth Development (CYD) mentorship initiatives; which offer workshops, mentorship, and provide experimental learning to support their entrepreneurial journeys.
Allison “Allie” Tillman
Allison “Allie” Tillman
AllieKits Network
a.knows@alliekitsnetwork.org
