DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Panorama Eyecare Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised IN A Recent Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Panorama Eyecare (“Panorama”). Panorama learned of suspicious activity on or about June 3, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.



About Panorama Eyecare

Panorama Eyecare, led by physicians, helps its partners by managing their day-to-day business operations.

What happened

On or about June 3, 2023, Panorama discovered that an unauthorized party may have accessed its internal network. On May 9, 2024, Panorama learned that certain files containing personal information were accessed. This personal information included financial account numbers and credit/debit card numbers. The total number of individuals affected by this breach is at least 377,911.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the Panorama data breach.

