Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Named Leading Law Firm by Chambers USA 2024

Chambers USA 2024 Recognized 17 Practice Areas and 43 Calfee Attorneys in Ohio, Indiana, D.C. and Nationwide

Cleveland, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP has been recognized as a 2024 Leading Law Firm in Ohio, Indiana, Washington, D.C., and nationally in the recently released edition of Chambers USA Guide: America’s Leading Business Lawyers®.

Chambers and Partners assess law firms on technical legal ability, client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value, and depth of teams. Law firm departments are ranked on the qualities of their attorneys and the effectiveness and capability of the department as a whole (its strength and depth). Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked in bands from 1 (highest) to 6. Being ranked in any band is considered a significant achievement in the global legal community.

Chambers USA 2024 recognized Calfee in the following 17 practice areas, jurisdictions, and bands:

Antitrust (Ohio: Band 2) Banking & Finance (Ohio: Band 2) Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Ohio: Band 3) Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 2) Corporate/M&A (Ohio-South & Central: Band 3) Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Ohio: Band 2) Energy & Natural Resources (Indiana: Band 1) Energy & Natural Resources (Ohio: Band 1) Environment (Ohio: Band 3) Government Relations: State & Local (USA-Nationwide: Band 1) Insurance: Policyholder (Ohio: Band 1) Intellectual Property (Ohio: Band 1) Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance (USA-Nationwide: Band 3) Labor & Employment (Ohio: Band 3) Litigation: General Commercial (Ohio: Band 2) Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Ohio: Band 2) Real Estate (Ohio: Band 3)

Chambers ranks individual attorneys based on their legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Each of the following 43 Calfee attorneys has been recognized as a “Leader in Their Field" by Chambers USA 2024:

Fritz E. Berckmueller – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Ohio: Band 2) Karl S. Beus – Banking & Finance (Ohio: Band 2) Mitchell G. Blair – Litigation: General Commercial (Ohio: Band 1) Michael W. Bowen – Government Relations: State & Local (USA-Nationwide: Up & Coming) Phillip A. Casey – Energy & Natural Resources (Indiana: Band 1) John R. Cernelich – Labor & Employment (Ohio: Band 3) Matthew A. Chiricosta – Insurance (Ohio: Band 3) John S. Cipolla – Intellectual Property (Ohio: Band 1) Robert M. Cipolla – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (District of Columbia: Band 4) Mara E. Cushwa – Real Estate (Ohio: Band 3) Steven W. Day – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Ohio: Band 2) Terrence F. Doyle – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 4) Gary L. Ellsworth – Real Estate (Ohio: Band 4) Michael K. Gall – Tax (Ohio: Band 2) Elizabeth Zoller Golish – Real Estate (Ohio: Band 4) Arthur C. Hall III – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 4) Patrick D. Hayes – Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance (USA-Nationwide: Band 2 and ranked in Chambers Global-USA: Band 3) James C. Holsclaw – Energy & Natural Resources (Indiana: Band 2) Maura L. Hughes – Antitrust (Ohio: Band 1) Michael B. Hurley – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-South & Central: Band 4) Christopher Jones – Environment (Ohio: Band 2) Gus Kallergis – Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Ohio: Band 3) Steven C. Karzmer – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-South & Central: Band 3) James F. Lang – Energy & Natural Resources (Ohio: Band 1) James M. Lawniczak – Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Ohio: Senior Statesperson) Mark W. McDougall – Intellectual Property (Ohio: Band 3) Brian A. McMahon – Banking & Finance (Ohio: Band 3) Matthew M. Mendoza – Construction (Ohio: Band 4) Robert A. Miller – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Ohio: Band 2) Douglas A. Neary – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Eminent Practitioner) Todd F. Palmer – Labor & Employment (Ohio: Band 4) Leah Pappas Porner – Government Relations: State & Local (USA-Nationwide: Band 1) Brent M. Pietrafese – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 4) Billy C. Raulerson – Intellectual Property (Ohio: Band 3) Karla M. Rogers – Real Estate (Ohio: Band 3) Joshua R. Sanders – Government Relations: State & Local (USA-Nationwide: Band 1) Ann Z. Seger – Banking & Finance (Ohio: Band 2) K. James Sullivan – Insurance (Ohio: Band 1) Salvatore J. (Sam) Totino – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Up & Coming) Todd Tucker – Intellectual Property (Ohio: Band 2) Jennifer L. Vergilii – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 3) Thomas M. Welsh – Corporate/M&A (Ohio-North: Band 4) Christopher S. Williams – Litigation: General Commercial (Ohio: Band 2)

With more than 200 researchers, Chambers has been conducting independent research into top law firms worldwide for more than 30 years and is considered the preeminent ranking organization in the legal industry globally. The Chambers.com website includes detailed and independently researched editorials describing each listed law firm, department, and lawyer as well as each firm’s strengths and quotes from clients and peers.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide will release its 2024 rankings later this summer. Calfee's Estate and Succession Planning and Administration practice group was ranked in Chambers HNW 2023 as a "Leading Law Firm" in Private Wealth Law in Ohio (Band 1). Three of Calfee's Estate and Succession Planning and Administration attorneys were ranked as "Leaders in their Field" in Private Wealth Law in Ohio for 2023: Joseph M. Mentrek, Partner and Chair of the practice group (Band 1), Jaclyn M. Vary, Partner (Band 3), and Amy K. Friedmann, Senior Counsel (Band 3).

