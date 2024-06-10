VisibilityOne Receives 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award
VisibilityOne Honored by the Managed Service Partner Community for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel
VisibilityOne is a true pioneer in video collaboration service management; as a global MSP we are thrilled to launch a new service offering to our clients utilizing the VisibilityOne platform.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities via in person and digital marketing campaigns, has named VisibilityOne as the 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.
— Shayne Quaas, Director of Innovation & Digital Business - Stefanini Global
"This recognition from MSP Today as 2024's Product of the Year is incredibly rewarding, especially considering VisibilityOne's journey," said, Jose De La Paz CEO, VisibilityOne. "In 2018, we set out to address a critical gap in the market - the lack of a vendor-agnostic cloud-based monitoring solution for video conferencing and unified communications. This award validates our vision and the dedication of our team. VisibilityOne's patented technology empowers MSPs and enterprises with real-time, actionable insights across platforms, enabling them to optimize collaboration tools and their technical support management practice. We remain committed to driving innovation and helping businesses thrive in today's ever-evolving technological landscape."
“It gives me great pleasure to honor VisibilityOne as a 2024 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution", said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with VisibilityOne's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers.”
Winners of the 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today.
About VisibilityOne
Empowering Hybrid Work: VisibilityOne Quiets Collaboration Chaos
VisibilityOne simplifies the complexities of managing video conferencing and unified communications in today's hybrid work environment. Our innovative, cloud-based platform breaks down data silos, providing a single, user-friendly dashboard with real-time insights across all your collaboration tools.
No more information overload. VisibilityOne goes beyond basic video conferencing diagnostics. We offer a comprehensive view of your entire collaboration ecosystem, including hundreds of data points on:
Video Conferencing Systems: Gain granular insights into video, audio, and performance for a seamless user experience.
Room Equipment: Monitor room hardware health and identify potential issues before they disrupt meetings.
Network Connectivity: Pinpoint network bottlenecks impacting collaboration quality.
Empowered by VisibilityOne, IT teams and businesses can:
Proactively address issues: Identify and resolve problems before they impact meetings.
Optimize collaboration tools: Ensure optimal performance for a productive and frustration-free work experience.
Boost user satisfaction: Eliminate collaboration headaches and keep your workforce happy.
www.visibility.one
About MSP Today
MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corp
+1 818-406-9133
