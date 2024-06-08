(Video) Mass rally of Iranians abroad Berlin, June 29, 2024 - One day after the mullahs' presidential "election"

The mass rally and the subsequent protest march, which will take place one day after the mullahs' sham presidential election, will reflect the Iranian people's demand for the abolition of the ruling theocracy, as expressed during the 2022/2023 uprisings.

The mass rally and the subsequent protest march, which will take place one day after the mullahs' sham presidential election, will reflect the Iranian people's demand for the abolition of the ruling theocracy, as expressed during the 2022/2023 uprisings.

Protesters gather in Berlin to spread the message: "In Iran, under the ruling religious fascism, it is not time for elections, but for a revolution. Our choice is very clear: the abolition of the clerical regime and the establishment of a democratic republic."

Protesters gather in Berlin to spread the message: "In Iran, under the ruling religious fascism, it is not time for elections, but for a revolution. Our choice is very clear: the abolition of the clerical regime and the establishment of a democratic republic."

On this day, Iranians will express their support for the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the elected president of the (NCRI). This plan underlines the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, and free Iran .

On this day, Iranians will express their support for the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the elected president of the (NCRI). This plan underlines the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, and free Iran .

The participants are shocked by the terrible wave of executions in Iran, which Amnesty International warns about in a statement dated May 29, 2024, that "the increase in the number of executions in Iran is leading to the highest execution rate since 2015 to date."

The participants are shocked by the terrible wave of executions in Iran, which Amnesty International warns about in a statement dated May 29, 2024, that "the increase in the number of executions in Iran is leading to the highest execution rate since 2015 to date."

The mullahs' parliamentary elections were massively boycotted in the first round in March. Only 8% of eligible voters participated. In the second round in May, the leading candidate in Tehran received 3.5 percent of the votes of eligible voters.

The mullahs' parliamentary elections were massively boycotted in the first round in March. Only 8% of eligible voters participated. In the second round in May, the leading candidate in Tehran received 3.5 percent of the votes of eligible voters.

The protesters are calling on the European Union and its member states to put the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations.

Several MPs and personalities from Germany, other European countries, and the United States will speak at the rally, supported by hundreds of Iranian associations across Europe and the United States.”
— (KFIKB)
PARIS, FRANCE, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Committee for the 2024 Free-Iran Grand Gathering and Demonstration in Berlin (KFIKB) one of the largest rallies of Iranians abroad is planned for June 29, 2024, in Berlin.

The mass rally and the subsequent protest march, which will take place one day after the mullahs' sham presidential election, will reflect the Iranian people's demand for the abolition of the ruling theocracy, as expressed during the 2022/2023 uprisings.

Protesters gather in Berlin to spread the message: "In Iran, under the ruling religious fascism, it is not time for elections, but for a revolution. Our choice is very clear: the abolition of the clerical regime and the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state." and NO to the regime of executions and sham elections. YES to regime change and the establishment of a democratic republic. The Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) must be designated as a terrorist organization.

On this day, Iranians will express their support for the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the elected president of the National Council of Resistance, for the transition phase after the abolition of the mullah regime. This plan underlines the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, equality between men and women, the abolition of the death penalty, and a nuclear-free Iran.

The participants are shocked by the terrible wave of executions in Iran, which Amnesty International expressly warns about in a statement dated May 29, 2024, that "the increase in the number of executions in Iran is leading to the highest execution rate since 2015 to date." The protesters are calling on the European Union and its member states to put the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations.

Several MPs and personalities from Germany, other European countries, and the United States will speak at the rally, supported by hundreds of Iranian associations across Europe and the United States.

The mullahs' parliamentary elections were massively boycotted in the first round in March. Only 8% of eligible voters participated. In the second round in May, the leading candidate in Tehran received 3.5 percent of the votes of eligible voters, according to official figures. A similar boycott is being organized for the presidential election on June 28.

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - 2:30 p.m.
Berlin - Bebelplatz

Committee for the Free Iran Rally 2024 in Berlin (KFIKB)
Chairman: Martin Patzelt, former member of the German Bundestag
E-mail: info.kfikb@gmail.com
Send feedback
Side panels
History
Saved

If you wish to receive the National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

The Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) must be designated on the terror list. One of the largest rallies of Iranians abroad is planned for June 29, 2024, in Berlin.

You just read:

(Video) Mass rally of Iranians abroad Berlin, June 29, 2024 - One day after the mullahs' presidential "election"

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Mass rally of Iranians abroad Berlin, June 29, 2024 - One day after the mullahs' presidential "election"
(Video)Who Is Vahid Haghanian, The Invisible Hand of Khamenei Now in Iran’s Presidential Spotlight
(Video) Dual Elections Ignite Power Struggles Within Iran’s Political Landscape
View All Stories From This Author