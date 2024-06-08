(Video) Mass rally of Iranians abroad Berlin, June 29, 2024 - One day after the mullahs' presidential "election"

The mass rally and the subsequent protest march, which will take place one day after the mullahs' sham presidential election, will reflect the Iranian people's demand for the abolition of the ruling theocracy, as expressed during the 2022/2023 uprisings. Protesters gather in Berlin to spread the message: "In Iran, under the ruling religious fascism, it is not time for elections, but for a revolution. Our choice is very clear: the abolition of the clerical regime and the establishment of a democratic republic." On this day, Iranians will express their support for the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the elected president of the (NCRI). This plan underlines the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, and free Iran . The participants are shocked by the terrible wave of executions in Iran, which Amnesty International warns about in a statement dated May 29, 2024, that "the increase in the number of executions in Iran is leading to the highest execution rate since 2015 to date." The mullahs' parliamentary elections were massively boycotted in the first round in March. Only 8% of eligible voters participated. In the second round in May, the leading candidate in Tehran received 3.5 percent of the votes of eligible voters.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Committee for the 2024 Free-Iran Grand Gathering and Demonstration in Berlin (KFIKB) one of the largest rallies of Iranians abroad is planned for June 29, 2024, in Berlin.The mass rally and the subsequent protest march, which will take place one day after the mullahs' sham presidential election, will reflect the Iranian people's demand for the abolition of the ruling theocracy, as expressed during the 2022/2023 uprisings.Protesters gather in Berlin to spread the message: "In Iran, under the ruling religious fascism, it is not time for elections, but for a revolution. Our choice is very clear: the abolition of the clerical regime and the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state." and NO to the regime of executions and sham elections. YES to regime change and the establishment of a democratic republic. The Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) must be designated as a terrorist organization.On this day, Iranians will express their support for the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the elected president of the National Council of Resistance, for the transition phase after the abolition of the mullah regime. This plan underlines the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, equality between men and women, the abolition of the death penalty, and a nuclear-free Iran.The participants are shocked by the terrible wave of executions in Iran, which Amnesty International expressly warns about in a statement dated May 29, 2024, that "the increase in the number of executions in Iran is leading to the highest execution rate since 2015 to date." The protesters are calling on the European Union and its member states to put the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations.Several MPs and personalities from Germany, other European countries, and the United States will speak at the rally, supported by hundreds of Iranian associations across Europe and the United States.The mullahs' parliamentary elections were massively boycotted in the first round in March. Only 8% of eligible voters participated. In the second round in May, the leading candidate in Tehran received 3.5 percent of the votes of eligible voters, according to official figures. A similar boycott is being organized for the presidential election on June 28.Saturday, June 29, 2024 - 2:30 p.m.Berlin - BebelplatzCommittee for the Free Iran Rally 2024 in Berlin (KFIKB)Chairman: Martin Patzelt, former member of the German BundestagE-mail: info.kfikb@gmail.com

