LI Investors Reminder: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed Against Li Auto Inc. – Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto") (NASDAQ: LI) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Li Auto Inc. securities between February 26, 2024 through May 20, 2024 inclusive (the "Class Period"). The actions charge Li Auto with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects.



DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, "[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles." Additionally, Li Auto stated that the “Li MEGA,” the company’s newly launched first battery electric vehicle model, had an operating strategy that was "mis-paced," noting that operations were planned as if the model had already entered the "scaling phase" of sales-that is, the phase focusing mainly on customer acquisition, team building, and operational efficiency for sustainable growth-while it was still in the early "validation" period, during which Li Auto would focus on creating a product market fit by idea validation and product refinement.

On this news, Li Auto's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $2.55 per ADS, or 7.48%, to close at $31.53 per ADS on March 21, 2024.

Then, on May 20, 2024, before the market opened, Li Auto issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In the report, Li Auto announced that its gross profit was “RMB5.3 billion (US$731.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 38.0% from RMB3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 46.0% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

On this news, Li Auto’s ADS price fell $3.18 per ADS, or 12.77%, to close at $21.71 per ADS on May 20, 2024.

